Superhuman feats part of circus act coming to New Plymouth

Being family-friendly and shocking at the same time, was the aim of an international circus coming to Taranaki in October.

Cirque OLIO creative producer Ash Jacks McCready said social media could provide extreme feelings, but seeing a person doing superhuman feats in front of your eyes was something else.

McCready said Instagram, TikTok and YouTube provided a daily intake of extreme emotions, but not lasting, live memories.

“Knowing that if a slight mistake is made that could be really detrimental to their life, or body – I think that is why live theatre is still so important,” she said.

Jacks McCready said she got her first job as a dancer when she was 14 years old and by 17, she was already travelling around the world as a part of a dancing cabaret.

She said the transition to circus felt natural, and by her late 20s, she was a full-time director.

A miscellaneous mixture of poetry and performing arts, Cirque OLIO was two years old and performed in Brisbane before, she said.

The company was made up of international artists, but the majority hailed from Australia, Jacks McCready said – her included.

Sabrina Aganiera was an aerial contortionist from Canada and “she is probably in the top three in the world at what she does, she is insanely talented and incredibly flexible”, Jacks McCready said.

Another Canadian artist was LED wheel artist Alexandre Lane, who would juggle with a 2m-tall wheel-light mixing technology and circus, she said.

“I love them all,” Jacks McCready said, referring to the Cirque OLIO performers.

“We have roller skaters that hang from each other's necks and they spin by holding each other’s legs and arms.

“It’s truly death-defying because if they make a mistake and fly to the audience, it will be a tragedy,” she said.

The most beautiful and elegant act, Jacks McCready said, was Katrina Louise, who would hang and swing in the air by tying her hair to a hook.

“It’s called hair suspension ... she ties her hair in a very special, secretive way that they don’t share with us normal people,” she said. “She tells me it's very painful, but she manages to do this in a very elegant, beautiful and angelic act.”

The 34-year-old, who was originally from Brisbane, said she previously worked with Cirque du Soleil and the inspiration for Cirque OLIO came from there.

“What we try to bring over with our shows rather than your normal cabaret, kind of variety feeling, we have got a highly-choreographed ballet and contemporary routine,” she said.

There would be no animals, Jacks McCready said, as the circus was made up of human performers solely.

Cirque OLIO will have five shows on four dates at the TSB Showplace as part of Reimagine Festival in New Plymouth: Thursday, October 12 at 6pm; Friday, October 13 at 7pm; Saturday, October 14 at 2pm; and 7pm; and Sunday, October 15 at 3pm.