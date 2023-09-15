Another company linked to New Plymouth's Custom Construction liquidated

Waimea Crossing is not affected by the liquidation of Custom Construction or Custom Homes.

A second company linked to award-winning building company Custom Construction has been placed into liquidation.

Custom Homes Taranaki Limited, which was the Taranaki franchise arm of David Reid Homes, was voluntarily placed into liquidation by directors Nathan and Karen Mumby on Tuesday.

The decision comes just over a week after the couple placed Custom Construction into liquidation which led to the loss of 12 jobs.

In an emailed response to questions, Nathan Mumby said they had no choice but to place the second company into liquidation after the BNZ froze its bank account.

“We have been working with them to try and get our trading account open,” he said.

“We were advised this week that this was not going to happen.

“As we cannot operate a business without a bank account to pay wages and creditors, we have had to make the decision to liquidate Custom Homes.”

The remaining company linked to the Custom Group, Pool HQ, would not be affected because the couple were in the process of selling it to help pay creditors, he said.

Waimea Crossing, a development on the outskirts of New Plymouth the couple were leading, was also not affected because there was secured funding which had been in place for two years.

Liquidator John Scutter’s first report on Custom Construction said the company experienced difficult trading conditions due to Covid-19 and regulations imposed by the Government on trading which led to a significant drop in turnover.

Overheads during that period were not able to be lowered at the same rate while the company also experienced delays in building projects and the workflow was insufficient to generate a positive cash flow.

Things came to a head at the end of August when Coresteel New Zealand terminated its distribution agreement with the company, less than three months after Coresteel Taranaki had been named franchise of the year with the highest market share nationally in 2022.

LISA BURD/Stuff Custom Construction was voluntarily placed into liquidation last week by its directors.

Once that agreement was terminated, the Mumbys took advice to determine the company’s solvency and ability to trade out.

After looking through the company accounts he determined there was $138,495 owed to them, however, some customers had told him they were holding back on paying while they reviewed contracts.

Around $330,000 was owed to secured creditors which Scutter believed would be paid in full, including BNZ which held the first ranking general security agreement.

Staff were also expected to receive their outstanding holiday pay, as were other preferential creditors who were collectively owed $124,153.

However, the news was not so good for unsecured creditors who were owed $674,706 and were only expected to receive 20 cents per dollar claimed.

So far, there were 102 companies, mostly from New Plymouth, identified as unsecured creditors.

Mumby outlined a number of reasons Custom Construction and Custom Homes had failed despite there being a “huge pipeline” of work on offer in the future.

The most significant was the delays the company faced on projects starting and the bank’s refusal to continue to fund the company because construction was deemed too high risk.

The skyrocketing costs of materials, delays in getting product and the failure to meet undervalued quotes were also major factors.

“The business sector needs the confidence from the banks to invest back into businesses and our people, so we don’t see more companies going to the wall,” Mumby said.