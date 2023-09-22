This tiny seaside town needs help to finish its museum renovation

The Mōkau Museum has been closed since May as it undergoes a makeover. But unexpected issues have chewed through their funding and museum committee members Maxine Lovell and chairperson Murray Seamark say they need help to finish the job.

An award-winning museum in a tiny coastal Waikato town has made a plea for donations after rot and rust blew the budget of an ambitious redesign.

The small but growing Mōkau Museum sits at the very heart of Mōkau, the town whose history it documents with exhibitions of everything from mediaeval-looking farm machinery to a one-time dentist chair.

An hour north of New Plymouth, the town has a population of just a few hundred and is nestled amongst the sand dunes at the mouth of the Mōkau River.

Though it is just over the border from Taranaki and geographically part of Waikato, locals often tend to lend their allegiance to the province to the south.

Along with the museum, which bagged the Visitor Experience Award at the ServiceIQ 2017 New Zealand Museum Awards, the river town is known for its whitebait fritters, a rollicking west coast beach, its excellent fishing and a World War II naval mine proudly displayed just across the road from the museum on State Highway 3.

Supplied/Stuff Concept drawings for the redesign of the front of Mōkau Museum will leave it almost unrecognisable from what it is today.

The museum is run by a group of dedicated volunteers who make exhibitions out of whatever they can find and repurpose to highlight the history of the area.

Looking very much like the labour of love it has been over the years, the museum is currently undergoing a remodel that will make it more accessible and turn it into a modern exhibition space, and potentially, a tourist hotspot for generations to come.

“Museum culture has changed a lot over the last six years and we have a lot more engagement with iwi,” museum committee chairperson Murray Seamark said.

“We’ve made it a more welcoming place for Māori and there is a new generation coming through.

“The new frontage has to represent the current culture, as we’re going to have it for 50 years to come.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The committee hopes to have the funds raised by December and have started a Givealittle page.

The committee received funding for its project through the museum’s own funds, the Taranaki-based Toi Foundation, Trust Waikato, and the Lottery Grants Board.

Without getting any quotes they initially budgeted $360,000. But they soon realised that was about $100,000 short.

So the project came to a standstill.

They went back to the Lottery Grants Board in late 2022, which had a top-up fund for situations like theirs, and were able to get the extra money and finally commence construction.

However, as soon as they started demolition in May they faced more setbacks.

“The old building facades were rotten, the power supply rusted out, and the building boundary was different to what is documented in the plans, which resulted in more design and foundation works,” Seamark said.

“So $50k went down that hole.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff All hands are on deck as volunteers work to revamp the inside of the museum on a tight budget.

That’s the money the committee was now looking to the community to help recoup.

A Givealittle page had been set up, and they needed to raise the money by Christmas.

“We’re trucking on, head down, arse up. It’s going to happen,” Seamark said.

The outside of the museum wasn’t the only thing the committee was working on, with volunteers undertaking a meticulous refresh of the inside. The budget for that work was not quite as grand as the external makeover.

“We don’t do things for thousands of dollars, we do things for tens of dollars,” Seamark said.