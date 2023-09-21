Hospice Taranaki sending out a call for volunteers

Pauline Hitchcock volunteers at the Taranaki Hospice Shop at Waiwhakaiho sorting clothes in a part of the warehouse nicknamed Narnia.

Pauline Hitchcock spends a lot of time in a part of a hospice shop nicknamed Narnia.

It’s a special place out the back of the Taranaki Hospice Shop in Waiwhakaiho where it’s easy to get lost in the racks of clothes hung up after Hitchcock sorts through the bundles people donate.

It’s a lot of work and Hitchcock can’t do it all by herself.

Hospice Taranaki is putting the call out for volunteers to help in their five shops around the region, or at the warehouse in Westown in New Plymouth.

The shops sell second hand goods to fund the shortfall between what it needs and what it gets from the Government to operate its hospice services.

The hospice needs to secure another $4.5 million in the 2023/24 year to cover the costs of providing its free service. All going well, the shops will provide $3m.

Hitchcock has been volunteering for four years and works for four hours, two days a week.

It’s always fun, she said.

“I like the idea of the hospice. And I’m retired. I have to keep myself busy or I go crazy.”

She likes working in clothing and giving volunteers jobs in areas they’re passionate is important, team leader Donna Parker said.

“Some love books and love to work in the book department, some love clothing, like myself, some love linen. The people on the tills love being on the tills. Everyone who comes in loves what they’re dealing with.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Waiwhakaiho Hospice Shop team leader Donna Parker says they need some more volunteers.

The Waiwhakaiho Hospice Shop has between 600 and 800 customers a week. It is also a drop-off point. And more volunteers are needed.

Diana Blair, who works on the tills, answered the call in May.

“I come in two afternoons a week. I love it, it’s great fun. They’re great people to work with. I retired, and it seemed like a good way to give back.”

It’s very worthwhile, she said. “I’d recommend it.”

Volunteer Hospitality Services Manager Lianne McElroy said Covid-19 had a big effect on the number of volunteers.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hospice Shop volunteer Diana Blair said the job is very worthwhile, great fun and she recommends it.

“We have around three to four hundred on our books at the moment.” Before Covid-19 they had 500 volunteers to call on.

Volunteers carry out many other jobs other than the all-important shops. A small team works in the kitchen preparing meals, some work in reception in the evenings and there is a dedicated green-thumbed gardening team.

Beautiful flowers on display throughout the hospice appear every Wednesday. Drivers take people to appointments or the day programmes and others sit with patients to give carers a break for a few hours.

During September, the hospice plans a bring-a-friend month, where all the shop volunteers will be asked to bring someone along to see if they might want to help out.

Anyone keen to join the hospice volunteers can contact any of the five hospice shops at Waiwhakaiho, Waitara, Westown, Stratford or Hāwera or the warehouse at Borrell Ave, in New Plymouth.