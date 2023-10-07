Election 2023: the health of the nation - long waiting lists, shortage of professionals

The health system in New Zealand is under extreme stress and both National and Labour reckon they know how to fix it.

Labour MP Glen Bennett acknowledges more work needs to be done on New Zealand’s ailing health system, but he implores people to give recent reforms more time to bring the change everyone wants to see.

Health, like so many other areas, is a key election issue. Much of that is focused on the recent reforms that created Te Whatu Ora, the national health system that is replacing the 20 district health boards with the aim of giving Kiwis fairer, faster and more efficient healthcare.

It has only been up and running for just over a year, New Plymouth’s Labour MP says.

“We understand that it will take time to fully realise its benefits.”

But even in the year since it was established, he reckons waiting lists are decreasing, thanks to a nationwide approach that allows Te Whata Ora to identify and address gaps in service.

“Taranaki is collaborating with other regions, sharing resources and support to reduce our wait lists. In the upcoming years, Te Whata Ora will be a transformative force for the people of Taranaki, ensuring they receive timely and world-class healthcare services,” Bennett says.

But it’s a massive leap of faith to wait, because the number of complaints about the health system seems to grow every day.

If it’s not nurses quitting for better paying overseas jobs, it’s the dire shortage of GPs that has no quick fix. Or it's the concerned family member calling reporters about the man stuck in a Waikato Hospital bed for weeks waiting for a heart operation. He’s too scared to come home to New Plymouth in case he has a heart attack, they say, but just as frightened about losing his place in the queue for surgery.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth Labour MP Glen Bennett says Te Whatu Ora has only been up and running for just over a year and asks people to give it more time.

And while Bennett says waiting list numbers are going down, in Taranaki they are still very long. Though acute and urgent patients are always prioritised, those judged not in dire need can wait for months and months.

The longest waits are for general surgery (216 days), dental surgery (253 days), and women wait an average of 224 days for gynaecological surgery.

Taranaki’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health wait list has gone down over the last 12 months , but these young patients, unless judged acute, can still wait nearly two years.

The waiting list for an ultrasound has increased to 1685 people. The shortage of radiologists in Taranaki – four are needed – is putting a strain on the service.

And that shortage is impacting the speed that X-rays are being read. A coroner’s report into the death of a Stratford woman who’d had an X-ray at the emergency department at Taranaki Base Hospital noted the results came back 10 days after she’d died.

In his findings on that case, Coroner Ian Telford expressed concern at the so-called postcode lottery that means people in the regions don’t have the same access to quality healthcare as those in the main centres.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth’s National candidate David MacLeod says Te Whatu Ora hasn’t worked.

The establishment of Te Whatu Ora last year was supposed to address the postcode lottery but New Plymouth’s National candidate David MacLeod says it hasn’t worked.

“Despite all the rhetoric about levelling out the playing field, Te Whatu Ora has failed dismally to get fair and timely health outcomes for New Zealanders.”

Bureaucracies have been duplicated with a lot more very highly paid management staff and consultants, but no marked improvement for Kiwis – or the doctors and nurses and those that work in the sector, he says.

National plans to disband the centralised Te Akia Whai Ora/Māori Health Authority, which was set up to work with both Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health to make sure the health system works for Māori.

Instead it will “devolve services to the communities, focusing resources on frontline organisations that deliver targeted, specific and needs-appropriate health services in those communities”.

“Those on the frontline are best placed to know what their communities need, and how to achieve health outcomes – not bureaucrats based in Wellington.”

National will take a pragmatic, solutions-based approach to the health sector, MacLeod says.

“We cannot let it continue to be degraded as it has in recent years.”

One solution is to bond nurses and midwives to stay working New Zealand for five years.

Nurses will get up to $4500 a year in student loan repayments for the first five years of their career, as long as they stay in the country, MacLeod says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The new east wing at Taranaki Base Hospital is part of a $443 million hospital upgrade.

And to assist with the doctor shortage, national will establish a third medical school at Waikato University, with training centres in regional areas.

Bennett says the Labour Party is also working to strengthen the recruitment and retention of the healthcare workforce by increasing the pay for registered nurses and implementing the “largest-ever increase in the annual number of doctors trained, adding 335 more doctors to our healthcare workforce each year starting from 2027”.

Witt, with its Bachelor of Nursing degree, is a key part of the region's health workforce, Bennett says.

As to what is happening already, Bennett points to the $443 million Taranaki Base Hospital upgrade.

“The $35.5m cancer centre is also a significant development, eliminating the need for 300 Taranaki residents to travel to Palmerston North for treatment.”