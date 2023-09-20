Speed management plan accelerates change across Taranaki roads

Proposed speed management plans will reduce limits across most of Taranaki rural roads.

Proposals to introduce widespread speed reductions across rural Taranaki roads has provoked strong opposition from Federated Farmers and car enthusiasts.

The region’s three district councils each released a draft Speed Management Plan this week outlining proposals to introduce new limits to busy urban areas, as well as “high risk” rural roads.

While there were a number of proposed speed changes in rural New Plymouth and South Taranaki, the Stratford District Council had taken almost a blanket approach to its rural roads where it proposes reducing speed limits down to 80kph.

Federated Farmers national board member and transport spokesperson Mark Hooper believed the proposed changes would be almost universally opposed by those using the roads each day.

“The broader concern has been around the lack of investment in rural roading infrastructure and this is seen as a backdoor route to bringing in more safety when the issue should be identifying where the real danger and black spots are,” he said.

“We should be making sure we are getting the investment for upgrading bridges and improving road maintenance instead.”

Hooper, who farms in Taranaki, believed the speed reduction plans on rural roads would target compliant and low risk drivers, slow down productivity and add further expense to the rural sector when it came to cartage costs.

His view was shared by Taranaki Car Club president Andrew Larsen who believed the scope of speed reductions was too broad.

“Some of our roads are almost like state highway quality, there’s no reason to drop speed limits on those,” he said. “Personally, I think they are using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.”

Larsen said the advancement of safety improvements to vehicles should negate the need to make widespread speed reductions.

“We should be getting better roads and training drivers better because it’s not the cars, they’re safer than ever. It’s not doing anything to solve the issue – we need better roads.”

However, New Plymouth District Council transport manager Rui Leitao believed there was clear evidence lower speeds reduced harm.

“We know that lower speeds make for safer roads – in New Plymouth's CBD, we've had a 45% reduction in crashes since the 30kmh speeds limit began in 2012,” he said.

“Unfortunately, our road safety stats throughout the district are getting worse. Deaths and serious injury crashes on our local roads increased by 30% in the last year, against our goal of reducing them by 40% by 2030.”

As well as rural speed reductions, a number of urban areas would see changes under the proposal, including central Waitara, Fitzroy and Westown where limits would be set at 30kmh.

That same limit would cover central Stratford and Hāwera, while Inglewood would have many of its streets covered by a maximum speed of 40kmh.

North Taranaki Cycling Advocates spokesperson Jenn Hadfield O'Connell applauded plans to reduce speeds around built-up areas with high traffic volumes.

“It works in the CBD and with cars moving at that sort of speed, the evidence shows if there was an accident the consequences are so, so much lower,” she said.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke, who also chairs the Taranaki Mayoral Forum, said Waka Kotahi required councils, as road controlling authorities, to develop speed management plans every three years.

“The proposals to lower some speed limits across the region will have a huge impact on everybody, from our residents to our organisations and businesses,” he said.

“It’s vital that we get the balance right between safety and road user convenience, and I encourage everyone in Taranaki to take part in the discussion.”

Meanwhile, the Taranaki Regional Council was also asking for feedback on its Better Travel Choices for Taranaki which looks at how to get more people walking or cycling.

The strategy also focussed on what improvements could be made to the bus network, including proposals for an airport bus service and a boost for bus links to Taranaki Base Hospital.

Feedback to all councils closes on October 29.