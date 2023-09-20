New Zealand Breakers back playing in Taranaki in January

The Breakers will be back in New Plymouth at the TSB Stadium in January.

The New Zealand Breakers are returning to Taranaki early next year.

The 2022/2023 National Basketball League grand finalists will be looking to carry their good form into this season when they take on Melbourne United at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth on January 12.

Tickets for the match are on sale now and are expected to be snapped up quickly by Taranaki basketball fans, especially those hoping Steelformers Taranaki Airs player Carlin Davison will take the court.

Davison recently signed a multi-year deal with the Breakers.

New Plymouth District Council’s TSB Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands lead Eli Paurini said securing regular games with the Breakers was a big deal for TSB Stadium.

“It shows they recognise we have a quality venue for the league and that the community will always show up.”

For event information and tickets visit Ticketek.co.nz.