Health warning: Algae bloom in Lake Ngangana in Waitara

People are being warned to stay out of Lake Ngangana in Waitara because of a toxic algae bloom.

A health warning was issued on Wednesday for the lake after water test results and visual observations provided by the Taranaki Regional Council indicate a dense bloom of potentially toxic blue-green algae.

Any activity which resulted in contact with the lake water should be avoided, Te Whatu Ora Medical Officer of Health for Taranaki Dr Neil de Wet said.

“Contact with water affected by blue-green algae blooms can cause asthma and hay fever attacks in some individuals.”

And contact with the algae can also cause skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

“Algal mats and scum may accumulate along the shoreline of the lake and so it’s especially important that parents ensure that children avoid contact with these as they may be toxic.”

Dogs are particularly at risk and should also be kept away from the shoreline. Elsewhere in New Zealand there have been reported deaths of dogs that have eaten toxic algae on shorelines.

Signage had been erected at Lake Ngangana advising potential lake users about the algal bloom.