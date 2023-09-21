Million dollar facility opens in New Plymouth to divert commercial waste from landfill

The Sorting Depot has opened on Colson Road, New Plymouth with an event Wednesday morning where Mayor Neil Holdom and NPDC Manager Resource Recovery Kimberley Hope had a go sorting themselves.

A new million dollar commercial waste sorting facility has opened in New Plymouth hoping to divert 5000 tonnes of materials away from landfill in its first year of operation.

The Sorting Depot on Colson Rd, at the old site of the New Plymouth Transfer Station, sorts reusable and recyclable materials from mixed skips of dry waste, particularly skips from building sites, demolition, strip-outs, and office clear-outs.

By providing a sorting service and developing new markets for reuse and recycling, New Plymouth District Council plan to keep thousands of kilograms of materials out of the landfill each year.

“Up to 60 per cent of the region’s landfill waste comes from the commercial and industrial sectors – if we can make it available for reuse or recycling it’ll be a huge step forward in cutting the amount we send to landfill and make it easier and cheaper for businesses to help build a greener, cleaner future,” Kimberley Hope, NPDC Manager Resource Recovery, said.

“It provides a local collection and sorting point and gives us the ability to develop markets for hard-to-recycle items, such as tyres and treated timber.

“With everything we accept, our first option is to reuse or recycle it locally, with some materials also going to national recycling markets, and only metals sent overseas.”

The site cost $1.2 million to build with the Ministry for the Environment paying $420,550 of that through a Waste Minimisation Fund grant, and the rest coming from NPDC’s Solid Waste Development Fund.

Six new jobs have also been developed for the site.

The Sorting Depot would service waste transporters, skip companies, construction and demolition firms, manufacturers and businesses.

For businesses, it worked out cheaper to bring skips to The Sorting Depot than to the landfill.

The Sorting Depot accepts usable building materials and fixtures, as well as concrete and rubble, untreated timber, usable lengths of treated timber, and metals, cardboard, recyclable plastic and tyres.

They also plan to develop processing equipment for plasterboard/gib, soft plastics, polystyrene, and other materials.