Partner's art inspires Taranaki gallery owner on both sides of the street

Luella Raj owns two art galleries directly across the road from each other where she stands on Devon St West.

Luella Raj opened her second art gallery directly across the road from her first as a love letter to her partner, and so he could exhibit his intricate pottery work taking up their hallway at home.

“He was my inspiration,” Raj said of her partner Paul Maseyk, who is a nationally lauded pottery artist.

“We started with a three-month show of just his work, his stuff was everywhere, so much so everyone thought he had opened the gallery.”

The new gallery, Kingsroy, opened in December 2021 across the road from Kina, on New Plymouth’s Devon St West, which Raj has been with for 21 years and purchased in 2011.

Kingsroy was an electrical shop for decades and when she told the owners she was going to keep the name the same as a nod to all their hard work, they cried.

“I popped over and spoke to the owners – I knew them obviously because I’d been running across buying batteries all the time for exhibitions at Kina – and I said ‘if you ever thought about moving, I’m ready to take the space’.

“Keeping the name as Kingsroy is about paying homage to the small business that was here for decades and they worked so hard for. Having a small business is hard – you’re the dishwasher, the toilet cleaner, the painter, you sweep the floors.”

Opening a second gallery was something Raj never would have done unless the space across the road from Kina came up.

“We need to talk to Waka Kotahi to get our own underpass between the two,” she said, with a laugh.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Keith Grinter has his exhibition Glass and Painting on at Kina.

“We call each other all the time to meet in the middle to hand things over.”

Raj’s goal for Kingsroy was to bring nationally acclaimed artists to New Plymouth.

She said she could not bring the same artists to Kina, as it already had such a wealth of artists.

It was also about connecting her more to the region, as Raj was originally from Coromandel Town.

Raj said the Taranaki arts scene is thriving with so many different artists and galleries doing their jobs so well.

“When I bought Kina I still didn’t turn into a local, but when you have a child you start to feel grounded.

“And New Plymouth didn’t have a gallery of this nature. It was a risky time, but it was also a really exciting time.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ceramic artist Anna Campbell has her exhibition, I Think It’s On The Shelf, on at Kingsroy.

“Out of town people come in and say ‘I can’t believe New Plymouth has something like this’.”

Both Kina and Kingsroy have exhibitions on currently by acclaimed artists until the end of September.

Glass and Painting by Whangarei artist Keith Grinter was on at Kina.

Grinter incorporates both painted and glass works, with the series inspired by Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique.

At Kingsroy, Lower Hutt ceramic artist Anna Campbell’s exhibition, I Think It’s On The Shelf, was on.

Campbell graduated with a New Zealand Diploma of Art and Design, Level 6 from Otago Polytechnic in 2022, and in 2023 won the Premier Award RT at the Nelson Sculpture Awards and was a finalist in the WSA Small Sculpture Awards.