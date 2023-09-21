'Gung-ho' mountain bike trail builders to meet in New Plymouth for annual conference

The Trail Fund conference involves an outing to Lake Mangamahoe on Sunday to give the mountain bike tracks a go.

Whether or not mountain bikers should pay to ride trails will be the topic of debate at the annual Trail Fund New Zealand conference to be held in New Plymouth this weekend.

Trail Fund provided funding to enable mountain bike clubs around the country to dig new trails and also provided advocacy when issues arise with landowners or the Department of Conservation, communications manager Meagan Robertson said.

“Mountain biking is so popular, it’s growing like crazy. The number of trails around the country has gone through the roof.”

The Fund started in 2013 to help fund trail building for mountain bike clubs.

“We were giving away grants of $2000 or $3000, which made a huge difference to clubs who didn’t get the grants they get now. Now councils often help.”

So, they had transitioned from giving what was then “a decent chunk of money for people, to seed money for smaller clubs” to be used for volunteer trail building on non Department of Conservation land.

They also have a round of “funding” that gave an e-wheelbarrow or tools instead of cash, she said.

About 30 people will attend the conference, she said, which was less than usual.

“I don’t know if it’s because New Plymouth is a bit further away or whether it’s the cost of living. Most people who are coming have the mountain bike club supporting them to come. But at the same time it’s niche, it’s really gung-ho trail builders. There are way more mountain bikers than there are trail builders.”

It would be a small but passionate group, she said.

“In the morning there’s a ride to check out the local trails. It’s a chance to showcase local trails, so we’re going to Mangamahoe. And in the afternoon the conference will be in the (New Plymouth District) Council chambers. And in the evening we’re going to Shining Peak Brewing for a quiz and a debate.”

The topic of the debate is whether or not there should be a user fee for every mountain biker in the country.

“Like how anyone with a car has to pay a road user fee. Especially since so many councils [are] now funding trails.

“We always do something that will get people fired up.”