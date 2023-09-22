All Blacks lock Josh Lord returns to Taranaki but not fit to play

Josh Lord, centre, has not been seen playing since he was involved in the All Blacks loss to South Africa at Twickenham.

Taranaki rugby fans must be wondering just where in the world All Blacks lock Josh Lord is.

The answer is he’s home and back with the Taranaki National Provincial Championship (NPC) squad, but he’s injured.

Lord had not been seen on a rugby field since he came on for the All Blacks as a substitute in the record 35-7 loss to South Africa at Twickenham almost a month ago.

Despite not being included in the All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad, Lord stayed on in Europe until players were released, with the tournament rules prohibiting him staying in camp in France.

Taranaki coach Neil Barnes confirmed on Thursday Lord sustained a back injury while he was in Europe on standby with the All Blacks.

“He’s come back injured from a gym accident,” he said. “We’re hopeful of getting him back out there, but at the moment he’s injured.”

Barnes believed Lord could still play a part in Taranaki’s NPC campaign.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Taranaki coach Neil Barnes hoped Josh Lord could still play a part this season.

“He’s definitely a chance to play if we make it through to the quarterfinals but first things, first, we’ve got a couple of games to go first.”

Fourth-placed Taranaki face Auckland at Yarrow Stadium on Saturday night before they finish the round-robin stage at home to North Harbour a week later.

“We’ve had a fair bit of travelling so if we do the job properly now we can earn a quarterfinal at home,” Barnes said.

“But it’s one step at a time because Auckland will be a hard team to crack, and we’ll have to be at our best this week because we can’t be making the same sort of mistakes we have in the last few weeks and expect to win the game.”

Taranaki broke a three-match losing streak when they defeated Otago 36-17 in Dunedin last Saturday.