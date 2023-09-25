A tribute act to two piano legends coming to New Plymouth

Cam and Sam as Elton John and Billy Joel

A stage show based on two piano legends is coming to New Plymouth featuring some of music’s best known hits.

Cam & Sam will bring their award-winning tribute show Elton John vs. Billy Joel to Taranaki on November 5 at the Theatre Royal in New Plymouth.

After joining forces in 2016 the pair discovered they had a shared passion for both live performance and a love of Rocket Man & Piano Man hit makers Sir Elton John and Billy Joel.

They debuted the show in 2022 at The Eat, Drink Play Festival and won the award ‘Best in Play’,