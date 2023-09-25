Join the club - New coffee chain hoping to have a lasting effect on busy New Plymouth street corner

The Coffee Club has now opened in Fitzroy on Devon St East with Mani and Jass Singh and 2-year-old daughter Eknoor relocating back from Auckland to open the franchise.

After a tumultuous past and sitting empty for more than a year, a New Plymouth street corner has been refreshed with a new tenant.

The Coffee Club, a national franchise known for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, opened in Fitzroy on Friday on the corner of Devon St East and Clinton St after a six-week transformation.

The site was previously home of bank TSB before being transformed in an $800,000 renovation into restaurant Ember, which lasted less than a year before closing its doors.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Ember Bar and Restaurant was previously on the corner and shut down after only eight months.

New Plymouth franchisee Mani Singh previously lived in the region for 11 years and studied hospitality at the Western Institute of Technology (WITT).

He worked at Flame Restaurant before moving to the South Island and eventually running a Coffee Club in Central Auckland.

Singh said New Plymouth was always at the back of his mind and he had been looking for a way to get back especially since welcoming now 2-year-old daughter Eknoor with wife Jass.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Coffee Club has locations all over the country and is known for its breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

“For me, it was like going home but bringing something back for the community.

“When my little girl was born, I thought we need to go to New Plymouth as it’s a great place to raise a family. It’s a different vibe, you enjoy life. That’s what it’s all about.”

Singh, whose brother owns Piccolo Morso Bakery around the corner, said the location is a great spot for a cafe.

The area was a great daytime spot, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Mani studied hospitality at WITT and was always looking for a way to move back to New Plymouth.

“There’s a kindergarten, there are schools, rest homes, the beach, we thought it’s a cafe spot, it’s not a restaurant bar spot.”

Brad Jacobs, property manager for The Coffee Club, said they’d been looking for a New Plymouth location for a number of years.

“I’ve been here about 10 times trying to find somewhere, it’s taken a lot longer than we would have liked.

“It’s been about finding the right location and the right franchisee.”