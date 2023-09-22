Custom Construction liquidation report details unsecured creditors across Taranaki

The first liquidation report into a company linked to Custom Construction has been released.

The first liquidator’s report into a second company linked to award-winning building company Custom Construction showed unsecured creditors were owed more than $700,000.

Custom Homes Taranaki Limited, which was the Taranaki franchise arm of David Reid Homes, was voluntarily placed into liquidation by directors Nathan and Karen Mumby last week.

The collapse of the business followed the voluntary liquidation of Custom Construction a week earlier, leaving 12 staff out of work, a debt of $330,000 owed to secured creditors and $674,706 to unsecured creditors, who were only expected to receive 20 cents per dollar claimed.

Liquidator John Scutter’s initial report into Custom Homes Taranaki Limited showed there were at least two dozen Taranaki firms included in the list of unsecured creditors owed an estimated $709,411.

Meanwhile, BNZ Bank and David Reid Homes were amongst the group of secured creditors who were owed $270,834.

Scutter’s report said it was unclear how much both classes of creditors would be paid.

Custom Homes Taranaki had been operating since 2018 and held a franchise agreement with David Reid Homes Limited, which allowed the company to build residential homes throughout Taranaki.

While the directors forecast future building prospects linked to New Plymouth property development Waimea Crossing, they could not continue trading because their finance facilities had been frozen following the liquidation of Custom Construction.

While there were related entity balances due to the company, Scutter would not disclose what they were because “these details will materially prejudice the realisation process”.

Scutter said it was not possible to provide an estimated date for the completion of the liquidation, but he believed it would take longer than six months.

The charge out rates for the liquidator, which was included in the report, was $275 an hour.

Nathan Mumby had previously said the remaining company linked to the Custom Group, Pool HQ, would not be affected because the couple were in the process of selling it to help pay creditors.