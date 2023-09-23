Waitara charity helping to create healthy homes around the maunga

She felt like she couldn’t breathe. She had an unwell child, her children’s father was very sick and both needed her full time care. On top of that they had no bathroom, and no oven, and the cold and mould were making her children sick.

That’s when Wise Charitable Trust, in Waitara, came in to help.

The Trust had been part of Te Whatu Ora’s Healthy Homes Initiative (HHI) for a year and helped 150 families across Taranaki. They have another 50 on the books.

They visit families under pressure and do a home performance advising assessment. They look for key issues which relate back to poor housing environments such as cold, damp and mouldy, Healthy Homes assessor Tiana Atkinson-Kingi, Te Atiawa, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Maniapoto, said.

“A lot of the time I just listen. I can listen for an hour. Then I do my assessing job. I really don’t like the word assessment. It can have negative connotations. It’s a home visit – whakawhanaungatanga – it means getting to know them, developing relationships.”

The HHI was established in 2013 and currently covers 11 regions in the North Island. An announcement was expected on Monday about a nationwide rollout.

Atikinson-Kingi visited the woman mentioned above, who didn’t want to be named, and listened. After that she arranged for a shower and basin to be put in where there wasn’t one.

They fixed holes in the floor and ceiling, put up curtains where there were sheets, gibbed some walls and made other improvements. Wise also gave her an oven, because she had been cooking for nine with an air fryer and a single electric cooking hob.

The woman has three whāngai children who had problems in their homes, or had been removed by the court.

“That’s how we went from a family of six to a family of 11. The ages now range from 24 to 5.”

There are nine whānau living in the family home.

She decided to renovate her bathroom and bought a new shower and toilet. But she never got to do the work.

“My 11-year-old son was getting bullied at school and tried to take his own life.”

This brought back the trauma of the past when she lost a son to suicide and a whāngai son to a car crash, she said.

“So having my 11-year-old try and take his life – he’s my baby – really hit me. My whole life went on pause. I went on the benefit, so I could be there for my son because I was not going to lose another.”

Then the children’s father got very sick and she became his full time carer.

“We were told the kids’ dad would probably not make it, so he was rushed to Wellington Hospital.”

She was in Wellington with him for a month. He’s going to have a long recovery. It was while she was away that two of her friends called Wise Charitable Trust.

“When I got home Wise Homes came over and I was quite standoffish because I was scared. I own my home, everything was a mess, heaps of people were living in my home and part of me felt like a failure. I didn’t have a working home like you should do.”

The trust didn’t judge and helped her fix her house, the woman who has tribal affiliation to Ngāpuhi and Ngāi Tahu, said.

“I don’t have to carry the shame and embarrassment.”

Wise Charitable Trust general manager Paul Scouller said they felt privileged to be able to offer remediation money, which is funded by Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) and Toi Foundation.

But it wasn’t just about the remedial aspect. Not every house gets remediation.

If the house was owned by a landlord Wise tried to get the improvements done by them. If the house was owned by the whānau they look at what help they can give, Scouller said.

“When we get into the home and start unwrapping issues we find some whānau have a lot going on.

“And they have lost control of their environment because they are so busy trying to deal with things, and we go in there and try and alleviate some of that stress - release some of that pressure.”

Wise Charitable Trust had now moved into Whanganui and ran the HHI programme there.