Central New Plymout area cordoned off after overnight incident

A cordon was in place near the entrance to the Puke Ariki library and into Ariki St on Monday morning.

A police officer at the scene said there had been an “incident” overnight and it was unlikely the cordon would be in place all day.

Blanton Smith/Stuff It ran from Ariki St into the shared space in front of the the library.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they attended a “disorder incident” near the library around 12.45am on Monday.

They said one person was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, where there had been a fight, they said.

