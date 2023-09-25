Central New Plymout area cordoned off after overnight incident

07:47, Sep 25 2023
A cordon was in place near the Puke Ariki library on Monday morning.
Blanton Smith/Stuff
One person was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition after a fight in central New Plymouth on Monday morning.

A cordon was in place near the entrance to the Puke Ariki library and into Ariki St on Monday morning.

A police officer at the scene said there had been an “incident” overnight and it was unlikely the cordon would be in place all day.

It ran from Ariki St into the shared space in front of the the library.
Blanton Smith/Stuff
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they attended a “disorder incident” near the library around 12.45am on Monday.

They said one person was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, where there had been a fight, they said.

More to come.