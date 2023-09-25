Central New Plymout area cordoned off after overnight incident
One person was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition after a fight in central New Plymouth on Monday morning.
A cordon was in place near the entrance to the Puke Ariki library and into Ariki St on Monday morning.
A police officer at the scene said there had been an “incident” overnight and it was unlikely the cordon would be in place all day.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they attended a “disorder incident” near the library around 12.45am on Monday.
They said one person was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.
One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, where there had been a fight, they said.
More to come.