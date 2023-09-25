Central New Plymouth area cordoned off after 29-year-old assaulted overnight

A cordon is in place near the Puke Ariki library on Monday morning.

A person has been taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition after a fight in central New Plymouth on Monday morning.

A cordon was in place near the entrance to the Puke Ariki library and into Ariki St on Monday about 12.40am.

A police spokesperson said a 29-year-old man had been assaulted on Ariki St.

“The victim had driven into the area to pick up a friend at around 12:30am when he was assaulted by an unknown number of offenders,” they said.

“Early [inquiries] suggest that the victim may have known one of the offenders.”

A police officer at the scene said there had been an “incident” overnight and it was unlikely the cordon would be in place all day.

Blanton Smith/Stuff A 29-year-old-man has been assaulted at about 12.30am by an unknown number of people.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they attended a “disorder incident” near the library.

They said one person was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene of the fight, they said.

Te Whatu Ora group director of operations Taranaki Gillian Campbell said the man has been discharged by the hospital on Monday morning.