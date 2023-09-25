Large fire in Waitara extinguished

One person has been treated after inhaling smoke from a large fire in High St East around 9am on Monday.

A large shed fire was extinguished in Waitara on Monday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received a call about a fire around 9am.

On arrival, firefighters found a large fire at a property, they said, and one person needed assistance after inhaling smoke.

One fire truck from Waitara and three from New Plymouth were sent to the scene, they said.

“A fire investigator was attending to determine the cause of the fire.”

By 10:45am the fire was extinguished, but firefighters were still on the scene, they said.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Gerard Campbell said they received reports of a fire near High St East but were not required.