Coroner finds delay in receiving X-ray results was unlikely to have prevented Stratford woman's death

The results of an X-ray taken in ED at Taranaki Base Hospital didn’t come back until 10 days after the patient died.

A coroner has expressed concern regional patients are getting a raw deal after the results of an X-ray taken for a patient at Taranaki Base Hospital came back 10 days after she died.

Stratford woman Shirley Picard was admitted into the emergency department at Taranaki Base Hospital on June 8, 2020 at 10.27pm.

She was seen by the emergency department doctor at 4am on June 9, 2020 and a chest X-ray was performed at 4.19am. Just after 5am Picard was admitted to a ward, but died seven hours later.

The radiology report with the X-ray results was completed on June 19,10 calendar days, or eight standard operating days, after Picard died.

Coroner Ian Telford released his findings into her death on Tuesday, ruling the provision of an X-ray report was unlikely to have prevented Picard’s death but may have changed the course of treatment.

He said systematic issues of this sort carry significant risks that could adversely affect patient care - in a wide range of clinical scenarios.

“Put simply, although these delays did not directly lead to Ms Picard’s death, it is not difficult to imagine a large number of situations in which it would.”

He questioned the delay and discussed the so-called post code lottery, which means people in Taranaki, as with other regions, don’t have access to the same services as people in the main centres.

“I am particularly troubled by the situation that a patient’s location has such a material impact on the radiological care they receive.”

It was evident if a person had an urgent X-ray in a large centre a radiologist was likely to report upon it quickly, even outside of working hours, he said in his report.

“However, if a person is not being treated in one of those large centres, it is less likely that such a report would be furnished within clinically significant time frames.”

The coroner’s report also said how the creation of Te What Ora – Health NZ was largely driven by a desire to address the “well-known postcode lottery”

Data for the first quarter of 2023, shows that in Taranaki emergency departments it took an average of 3.2 days between a chest X-ray being ordered and it appearing on the results system.

Dr Ryan Walklin, consultant radiologist for Health NZ Taranaki, blamed the delay in Picard’s case on issues such as significant increases in waiting lists due to periods of forced reduced activity during lockdowns, difficulty in recruiting and retention of staff, and increased pressure on public departments due to private providers reducing capacity.

It would not be routine “in any but the largest tertiary referral centres” to expect X-rays taken overnight to be reported on by a radiologist out of hours, Walkin said in his report to the coroner.

The “clinically relevant time” in which a report could potentially have been completed was between 8am and 11.15am, the report said.

Telford said he accepted that position, but “the report was not completed for 10 calendar days or eight standard operating days.”

Gillian Campbell, interim hospital and specialist services lead at Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, told the coroner it was a big challenge to recruit radiologists.

“Permanent Radiologist FTE is budgeted at 8.8. We currently employ 3.6 FTE radiologists. Despite extensive efforts we simply have not been able to recruit permanent radiologists.”

Campbell said a key improvement since the move from DHBs to one national health service was the far greater visibility of waiting lists and wait times across the region and the country as national reporting systems continue to be developed.

“Across Te Manawa Taki central North Island region that Taranaki is aligned to, this wider, co-ordinated perspective has meant we have moved staff between hospitals to assist with inequitable pressures.

“For Taranaki, this is becoming very important as we plan to clear all our theatre wait lists for those waiting greater than 12 months by the end of December this year.”