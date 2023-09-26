A barking success - The artist who quit teaching to paint portraits of pets full time

A year ago, Bernadette Ballantyne left her job teaching to paint portraits full time and hasn’t looked back.

Thanks to pet owners paying big bucks to have portraits of their much-loved animals painted, Bernadette Ballantyne was able to ditch her teaching career to be a full-time artist.

And it wasn’t a hard decision for the 40-year-old mum-of-two to make.

“Teaching’s been getting harder, it’s changing so much.”

Ballantyne, now based in Morrinsville, grew up in Eltham, Taranaki, where her father, Alex Ballantyne, once served as deputy mayor. At 18 she left Eltham to study art in Whanganui.

She tried to be an artist for a year or two but she found making a living from art was harder than it sounded.

She got a job with the education sector of Te Papa Museum which eventually led to her gaining a Graduate Diploma in Primary Teaching.

Supplied Ballantyne is able to make a living from painting extremely realistic portraits of people’s pets.

Her first teaching job was in Whitianga before going overseas.

“At this stage, art was very much on the back burner as the first two years of teaching are hard.”

When she came back to New Zealand, she met her partner and moved to Waikato where she worked in Cambridge.

A colleague asked if she would draw a picture of her son’s dog and then, a year later, asked for another.

“A few people saw them in the staff room and I got 3 or 4 more through that.”

After having her children, Ballantyne only taught part-time and art was a side hobby that lifted her income.

Supplied Ballantyne also does portraits of people but says most of her commissions are pets.

But it soon got to the point where her income from painting people’s portraits and their pets was matching what she got from teaching.

“I was booked out two months in advance.

“It wasn’t worth the stress, it was so draining doing both. When you’re only in the classroom two days a week, behaviours can be challenging.”

So a year ago, she quit, and this month one of her paintings (of a human) was awarded Merit at the Tasman National Art Awards.

She has also built up 8000 followers on Facebook.

Supplied This weekend she won a merit award at the Tasman National Art Awards for her portrait Kiwi Kid.

Sometimes Ballantyne finds herself in a lull, but never enough that she’s had to consider relief teaching.

Her prices range depending on size and the number of pets from $200 up to $1000.

She hasn’t paid for any advertising and has been getting clients purely from word of mouth and posting on community Facebook pages.

Mentally, she’s a lot happier since giving up teaching and said it’s also benefited the kids who no longer have to do long hours at daycare.

“I’m doing something I love.”

You can find out more about Ballantyne on her Facebook page and website.