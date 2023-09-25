Young Taranaki basketballer gets MVP on the world stage

16-year-old Taranaki Airs player Oscar Goodman was named MVP at the FIBA U16 Menâs Asian Champs

A young Taranaki basketballer has been named most valuable player in the under 16s Men’s Asian Champs.

New Plymouth Boys High School student Oscar Goodman was part of the New Zealand U16 Men’s team which finished with a silver medal against Australia in Doha, Qatar on Monday.

Goodman, part of the Taranaki Mountain Airs, scored 12 points and 13 rebounds in the FIBA Men’s Asian Champs final, but the team were ultimately bested 76-79.

FIBA/Supplied The teenager currently attends the NBA Academy in Canberra, and is tipped as a future Tall Black.

The 16-year-old was named MVP after a standout tournament, averaging 14 points per game.

Goodman currently attends the NBA Academy in Canberra, and is tipped as a future Tall Black.

After winning the silver medal, the New Zealand U16 Men’s team now turns their attention to the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup next year in Turkey.