Film about protest from 50 years ago to stop conscription in New Zealand

A Taranaki Daily News article from 51 years ago about three university students, Nicholas Coyne, Pat Scriven and Bryony Hales, handing out protest leaflets in New Plymouth.

In 1972, a group of university students walked the streets of New Plymouth handing out politically based leaflets in what was thought to be a first for the city.

The students were members of OHMS, an acronym for Organisation to Halt Military Service, a group set up to protest compulsory military training (CMT) in New Zealand.

All men, when they turned 18, had to register for CMT, Bryony Hales, an OHMS member said.

It was a form of conscription and men could register as a conscientious objector to get out of it. There was a ballot held to decide who had to attend, she said.

Hales and two Victoria University friends, Nicholas Coyne and Pat Scriven, came home to Taranaki for the holidays and decided to distribute leaflets to spread the word in New Plymouth.

As they understood it, it was the very first politically based leaflets that were ever handed out in the streets of New Plymouth, Hales said.

“We, being naive young students, thought we’d better inform the council we were going to do it. And then the council read the leaflet and realised we were actually advocating an illegal activity, which was the refusal to register. And they said you cannot go on the streets of New Plymouth advocating illegal activity.”

The three students were upset and the Taranaki Daily News story at the time called it censorship.

“But we edited our leaflets and handed them out.”

There was an election later that year and the Norman Kirk-led Labour Government came in and abolished CMT.

Hales said, OHMS had a reunion last year where everybody told stories of their escapades to stop the ballot taking place.

“One of the leaders of OHMS, Geoff Woolford, who will be at the screening for the Q and A for the movie, was balloted and did his first session of compulsory military training. Then he actually realised he was philosophically opposed, so he didn’t return.”

Woolford spent time in jail for his refusal, she said.

Taranaki Quakers are celebrating World Quaker Day, October 1, and peaceful resistance with a free public film screening at Len Lye Centre of a short documentary about the campaign 50 years ago to stop compulsory military training in Aotearoa New Zealand.

A panel discussion after the film screening will explore what we can learn from this campaign for our current work for peace and justice, with some of the leaders of this movement who are coming from Auckland and Wellington - Robert Reid (who led OHMS at 19 years old) and Geoff Woolford and Tonga Karena from Parihaka.

OHMS! Protest! A Celebration of Resistance, Len Lye Cinema, Sunday, October 1, 2pm. Free screening.