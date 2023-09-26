Prime Minister picks Taranaki to be at the heart of future energy

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins had plenty of Labour support with him on his visit to New Plymouth.

You know you’re getting close to election day when you see the Prime Minister in Taranaki twice in the space of six weeks.

But that’s exactly what happened on Monday as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins flew into town flanked by Ministers Megan Woods and Andrew Little, as well as New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett and List MP Angela Roberts.

Woods and Little, who have more portfolios between them than the cabinet of a small Pacific country, backed up their boss through a series of visits around North Taranaki sites designed to show the government’s progress on climate change, while Bennett and Roberts provided the more in-depth local knowledge.

Hipkins was happy to chip in and help with some reasonably low-level labour tasks, too, as he packed some rolls of insulation into a work van at Waitara workshop of Wise, a Warmer Kiwi Homes provider, toured a Kainga Ora housing development site and got to unpack some solar panels at Ara Ake – New Zealand’s future energy centre.

The sight of former New Plymouth MP Jonathan Young standing over a barbecue full of snarlers surrounded by Labour MPs must have had the country’s leader salivating because he was not shy about grabbing a sausage and bread, smearing it with the reddest tomato sauce he could find before sitting down to explain why Taranaki voters should stay loyal to his government.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hipkins was happy to hand the sausages out after they’d been cooked by former National MP Jonathan Young.

“We are in the midst of a massive transition for this region, and we’ve got to keep the momentum going forward,” he said.

“Taranaki has the potential to be at the forefront of New Zealand’s renewable energy transition, and that’s good, well-paying jobs at stake.”

He was quick to reference his previous visit last month, when he met with Port Taranaki staff to discuss the future infrastructure needed to import giant wind turbines.

His “economic vision” for New Zealand had Taranaki at the heart of future renewable energy, as well as sustainable food production.

“Those two things go hand-in-hand in a region like this,” he said.

“The opportunity for Taranaki is massive, and the real risk is if we take the foot off the accelerator because a lot of that will unravel, and we can’t just go back to old fossil fuels.”

Though Labour controversially stopped new offshore oil and gas exploration in 2018, National, ACT and NZ First have committed to reverse the ban if elected, a position popular with many voters in Taranaki.

Hipkins believed there was a “real risk” of losing the momentum that had been created in the country’s future renewable energy programmes if National was elected.

“An incoming National government would bury their heads in the sand,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hipkins showed he was not afraid of a bit of hard labour on his visit to Taranaki, helping load insulation at Waitara.

The Prime Minister also had some encouragement for the region’s dairy farmers who face an unprofitable season ahead because of falling milk prices, even as Fonterra was announcing a record profit.

Following discussions with Fonterra officials, he expected a “glut” in the Chinese market to pass in the next six to nine months and milk prices to rise again.

“We are going through a temporary cycle, but that’s not unusual for dairy prices, and they have gone through those cycles before and bounced back,” he said.

“I know that being at that point of the cycle was not easy for dairy farmers, but I know they are used to farming through those because they’ve had those peaks and troughs before.”

The last stop for Hipkins in New Plymouth was the Len Lye Centre, where he announced Labour and New Zealand’s first climate manifesto before he was grilled on the decision by Christopher Luxon to show his hand and declare National would work with Winston Peters.

“I want to once in my life agree with David Seymour, that it would be a right-wing circus,” he said, before adding New Zealand needed the stability his party had provided.

“New Zealanders would not get that from a three-headed monster of a National, New Zealand First government.”

Luxon has repeatedly called a possible Labour, Greens and Te Pāti Māori partnership a “coalition of chaos”.