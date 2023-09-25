Waka Kotahi holds community session for Waitara to Bell Block roadworks

As part of the Waka Kotahi projhect, Princess St, Waitara and SH3 intersection will get a roundabout.

Whai Tapuwae Nō Rongo (Clifton Park) in Waitara will host a community workshop on the Waitara to Bell Block roadworks.

In a press release, Waka Kotahi invited people who were interested in hearing more about the State Highway 3 safety improvements to join on Wednesday at 4pm.

“The Princess Street roundabout and underpass, the Waitara Road roundabout, and flexible median barrier will be the focus topics at this session,” it said.

It said people who attended the session would be able to provide feedback on the projects as well as to speak with representatives from New Plymouth District Council about the Coastal Walkway project and Let’s Go programmes.