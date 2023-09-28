Taranaki's version of Dancing with the Stars aims to raise money for mental health charities

Adara Segedin, centre in grey pants, has organised an event called Dancing For Hope based off Dancing With The Stars. Taranaki 'celebrities' have been paired with local dancers all to raise money for Gumboot Friday.

An unknown teacher with no event planning experience has convinced some of Taranaki's biggest names, and most reluctant dancers, to put on their dancing shoes to raise money for mental health.

“I was a dancer for like three weeks when I was seven and got so scared I backed out,” said Adara Segedin.

After having her own mental health struggles and having to take time off work, the 26-year-old Devon Intermediate teacher said she realised she was in a privileged position to be able to take the time to get the help she needed.

She wanted to raise money for those who can’t afford to spend money on going to the GP or to a psychologist.

“I look at the kids in my class and think ‘man, I don’t want to see you guys go through hard times and continue through them because you can’t afford the help’.”

Jordan Riddick- Porky Production/Stuff Segedin has organised an event called Dancing For Hope based off Dancing With The Stars. Taranaki 'celebrities' have been paired with local dancers to raise money for Gumboot Friday and Taranaki Retreat.

So she took the plunge into the unknown and set about organising an event which she calls Taranaki’s Dancing with the Stars to raise the money to make it happen.

Her event Dancing for Hope will take place on November 10 at TSB Theatre Royal and raise money for Gumboot Friday and Taranaki Retreat.

Gumboot Friday raises funds to provide free and timely counselling for young people and Taranaki Retreat is a suicide prevention initiative that provides a 'Space to Breathe' for individuals struggling.

Twelve well known local figures, including Segedin, have been paired up with a professional dancer.

Joining Segedin are Anneka Carlson, Sophie Braggins, Stacey Hitchcock, Cole Brown, Murray McDowell aka Mullet Muzz, Heiden Curtis, Aaron Tosland, Shaun Conaglen, Frau Knotz, Zara Brouwers, and William Luff.

The first person she asked was Cole Brown, the general manager of the Taranaki Airs and the former community manager for Taranaki Rugby, as they had worked together before.

“He’s so well known, and he doesn’t dance, ever. There’s been a couple of rugby events, and he just won’t get on the dance floor and even at weddings he refuses.

“So it’s quite impressive he’s willing to do it. He said ‘I’ve never been more uncomfortable in my life but I’ve got little daughters and I want to prove to them you can do anything’.”

On the night, the couples will be judged by David Liggett, Cheyanne Teka, and Toni Street, with one more still to be announced.

Each performance has to be 90 seconds long, and they get to choose their own outfits and music, but the song has to be performed by a New Zealand artist.

Segedin aims to raise $30,000 through ticket sales and an auction on the night.

“It’s about the community coming together for something good that we all talk about but don’t do that much for.

“We all know mental health is an issue and sitting on our bums complaining about it doesn’t do anything.”

Tickets will go on sale in the next couple of weeks.

Auction items include a local chef cooking a dinner for eight at your house, cooking lessons with Chelsea Winter, a golf day with Sam Jones, a surfboard and lessons with Daniel Farr, glamping experiences, and beauty days.

Businesses have come forward to help Segedin with the event too, such as The Creatives with design and branding and Ben D’ath with photography and video.

“It’s been so cool, so many people came forward wanting to help out and sponsor,” Segedin said.

“I’ve learnt if you don’t ask, you don’t get.”