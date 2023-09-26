New Plymouth clock tower and Hāwera's water tower to glow pink in support of breast cancer

The New Plymouth clock tower will go pink in support of breast cancer for two weeks in October.

Two Taranaki sites will be glowing pink this October to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

New Plymouth’s clock tower and the water tower in Hāwera will join more than 60 New Zealand landmarks, streets and prominent buildings in the Global Illumination campaign to shine a spotlight on the importance of detecting breast cancer early.

The campaign runs throughout the whole month of October and ends with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 27 and 28.

Every year, around 85 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Taranaki. Early detection is crucial for surviving breast cancer – the 10-year survival rate if breast cancer is detected by mammogram is 95%.

New Plymouth’s clock tower will glow pink on October 2 to 8 and 23 to 30, and Hāwera’s water tower throughout the month.

The Foundation is still seeking volunteers in Taranaki to collect for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal. For more information on this and other ways to get involved with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam