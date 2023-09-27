Baby Beats - The country's youngest radio co-host

Community radio host Christine Holmes recently had a baby and broadcasts from The Most FM every morning with son Oli.

Listening to Christine Holmes’ breakfast radio show, you’d have no idea she was joined by 1-year-old son Oli.

Well, that is unless nap time is approaching.

“He gets quite ratty just before he’s about to fall asleep, so he gets quite vocal.”

Holmes, who goes by Crez, is the host of The Most FM Breakfast Show, which broadcasts from Liardet St in New Plymouth.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Because the hours Holmes works are quite irregular and because she only works part-time, putting Oli in daycare didn’t seem logical. It made more sense for him to tag along with her.

The 34-year-old trained at The Most FM when it was still on Bell St and she was in the last radio class at the Western Institute of Technology before the course was disestablished.

She moved back to Taranaki six years ago after living in big cities and initially worked in hospitality.

“I was working in coffee and I love coffee, who doesn’t, but I wasn’t waking up passionate about it.

“So I came door knocking at The Most and hung around until someone gave me a job.”

She started as client liaison and eventually took over the breakfast show from Jack Irvine, who was her old tutor.

Holmes went on maternity leave for six months when baby Oli was born but was eager to get back to work.

“I was ready, I love being a mum, but I’m not cut out to be a full-time stay-at-home mum.”

Because the hours she works are quite irregular and as she only works part-time, putting Oli in daycare didn’t make sense.

So instead, at 5.30am every morning, Oli joins his mum on a commute to the studio, where Holmes wears him in a front pack as she broadcasts.

He gained the nickname Baby Beats with Holmes calling him “the country’s youngest co-host”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Regular contributors and interviewees have become especially fond of Oli and look for him when he’s not there.

Holmes had a porta-cot set up for naps when he was super little and a play mat for him to roll around and explore.

“He would just hang out in the studio with me and sometimes a couple of friends would pop up and take him for a walk.

“A lot of my interviews are over the phone, so I have a little disclaimer of ‘if you have any strange noises, it’s just my baby’.”

Then, as Oli began to move, Holmes would struggle to keep tabs on him.

She’d start a voice break while he was in one corner of the room and by the time she’d finished he was in the other.

“Oli likes to roll around, he pulls out all the CDs, he thinks they are toys and will crawl under the desk and pull at the headphones.

“I’ve heard from a few listeners that they find it nice to hear him because it reminds them it’s real life.”

Holmes said she was incredibly thankful for The Most FM being so supportive because it was unchartered territory of how it would work.

Luckily, Oli is such an easy going baby and there had been no complaints, she said, and as he got older, Oli’s godmother had started looking after him some mornings.

“It’s a good icebreaker, people tend to warm up immediately.

“We’ve got a few regular contributors that are quite upset when he’s not here. It’s the first thing they do when they come in is scan the floor for Oli.”