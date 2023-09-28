The Canadian helping Taranaki mums hit the trails with their tots

Jenn Julian has set up Trails and Tots to connect parents with the outdoors and teach them about tramping with kids. A little rain won’t stop Julian taking her one-and-a-half year old Maggie out.

At just one-and-a-half, Maggie Julian looks like a wet-weather hiking connoisseur.

Pink gumboots don her tiny feet, perfect for puddle stomping, and her outdoor attire is topped off with a yellow waterproof suit, hooded to stop any rain getting in.

And, she has an ample supply of snacks being drip fed to her by mum Jenn.

Jenn Julian has been taking Maggie out on trails since she was a baby and started Trails and Tots in February to connect other Taranaki parents to nature.

Supplied The majority of trails are beginner-friendly and accommodate for nappy changes and feeds.

“Part of my motivation was the need for community. Because of having my first daughter Jade in lockdown, I couldn’t attend playgroups, so being outside together was our happy place,” the 34-year-old said.

“I recognised there was a bit of a gap in what was out there for parents, outside of standard music classes and playgroups,” the 34-year-old said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Maggie has grown up on the trails and has all the right gear.

Julian is originally from Canada and has a background in outdoor education, having written her thesis on the need for female leadership in outdoor programmes.

After meeting her Taranaki husband in Vancouver, she moved to the region six years ago.

“Never did I expect to meet a Kiwi and move across the world, but Taranaki is home.”

Supplied Julian started the program to help new parents connect with nature and improve their mental and physical well-being.

Julian offers a range of hikes from parent-paced, where parents can wear babies in front packs, to toddler tramps, where little ones can walk themselves.

Once a month, and only for those who want it, she does intermediate and difficult hikes up Taranaki Maunga.

The majority of walks are beginner-friendly, taking around one to two hours with many parents heading out for a cuppa afterwards.

It’s about offering something that improves parents' mental and physical well-being, Julian said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Julian is originally from Canada and has a background in outdoor education.

“And also those looking to get out but with safety in numbers or wanting to get to know Taranaki trails and whenua better.”

Julian is also introducing a nature-based playgroup for 0 to 6 year olds, which she describes as open-ended child-led, enquiry outdoor play with ‘messy, muddy, stomping in puddles, exploration-type stuff’.

In winter, she averages 15 – 20 people per hike and in summer it can reach up to 35.

It’s currently free to attend the hikes, but Julian is planning on introducing a koha system as she estimates planning and admin takes up about 5 to 10 hours a week of her time.

Supplied In winter, she averages 15 – 20 people per hike and in summer it can reach up to 35.

She has connected with other Taranaki community groups, so her hikes can help with other projects, too.

“We just adopted a trap line with New Plymouth District Council, and we’ve partnered with Sustainable Taranaki to do nature clean-ups involving little tamariki.

“It’s a really meaningful way to get out there with little ones during the week.”

She hopes to get some funding, so she can expand the programme to South and Central Taranaki as well.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Julian keeps Maggie happy with a constant supply of snacks.

Her dream is for Trails and Tots to be across the country, so parents anywhere can access it.

“It’s really fulfilling, really rewarding and it’s so important that parents have those outdoor options.

“We’re very accepting that people have babies, so there’s lots of faff on the trails and stops for nappy changes, feeds, and getting that fitness back postpartum.”