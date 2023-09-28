Sporting community 'incredibly disappointed' by council decision

Council has voted against starting the first stage of Tuparikino Active Community Hub this summer.

The future of New Plymouth’s controversial Tūparikino Active Community Hub remains up in the air after the district council narrowly voted down revamped plans to get work started, leaving the sporting community “incredibly disappointed” and concerned about the patience of external funders.

After a lengthy debate on Wednesday, council voted 8-7 against bringing the previously pledged $5.34 million into this financial year to allow work to start this summer on building an infield multi-use community facility and hockey turf at the New Plymouth racecourse.

Just how the vote would fall was hard to predict throughout the meeting, and it eventually swung on the vote of first-term councillor Bryan Vickery who voted against it, despite being an outspoken supporter of the hub in the lead-up to last year’s local body elections.

However, Vickery was not prepared to follow through with that support without a clear mandate from the community which he expected to get during the next long-term plan process.

Supplied Bryan Vickery voted against the work starting, despite campaigning for the hub before last year’s local body eldctions.

Another first-term councillor,, who won the first Māori ward seat at the last election, also voted against it despite representatives from Ngāti Tūparikino, Ngāti Te Whiti and Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa supporting the plan through the hub’s steering group.

McLeod, who was on a Zoom call from Israel, gave no explanation as to why she opposed it and chose not to speak the motion which would have allowed the work to go ahead.

The remaining votes against the plan were largely predictable, with long-term opponents Murray Chong, Anneka Carlson and Bali Haque staying true to their path, while Dinnie Moeahu was convinced the project would be better served by going into the next round of the next long-term plan, a view also shared by Amanda Clinton-Ghodes.

Tony Bedford also refused to support it, citing the fact the council had yet to sign a long-term lease with Taranaki Racing, which he believed was a major hurdle.

The decision not to go ahead clearly disappointed mayor Neil Holdom and his deputy David Bublitz who both argued strongly in favour of the plan.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Deputy mayor David Bublitz urged councillors to support the work at the hub site starting.

“The needs for hockey space and indoor sports courts for volleyball, netball and basketball are needed, they are required,” Bublitz said.

“We owe it to our community that we continue with this project.”

They found vocal support from Gordon Brown, Sam Bennett and Marie Pearce, while Harry Duynhoven and Max Brough argued it was common sense to start the work.

The decision leaves thousands of New Plymouth hockey players facing at least another year navigating through congested programmes with just one turf in the city.

Council staff, who had recommended the work begin, also repeatedly warned that not proceeding could seriously undermine the confidence external funders would have in backing the project to start.

Tūparikino Active Community Hub steering group independent chair Lyal French-Wright was “obviously disappointed” by the council’s decision, which would be discussed on Friday when the group met to talk about the future of the project.

“We still have a commitment to the whole project, but we have to see what this does to the confidence of funders,” he said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Steering group chair Lyal French-Wright said they would now have to decide how to progress.

“Hockey will be incredibly disappointed, as they were afterwards, because this will put them back another year.

“It’s just disappointing because we thought we had done enough, especially with the amount of information that had gone to councillors.

“That was huge, I thought, and if they had read it all in its entirety, they would have seen this was not something new as some of them had indicated. The whole sporting community will be incredibly disappointed.”

Taranaki Hockey executive officer Denise Hill said they were now left to hope the sport remained at the forefront of decision-making in the next long-term plan.

She was also concerned about the impact the decision would have on future funding from external partners.