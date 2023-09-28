Extension granted for New Plymouth road safety plans

The New Plymouth District Council has been given an extra year to construct dedicated cycle lanes in the city.

The New Plymouth District Council has been handed an eleventh hour extension to give it more time to use $17 million in government funding to build dedicated cycle lanes on one of the city’s busiest arterial routes.

While he welcomed the Waka Kotahi extension, which moved the deadline to June 2025, New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom was clear it did not go far enough after the council was only given an extra month for public consultation on the controversial proposals.

“We’ve indicated we need until early December to go and do some further design work and to consult with our community before we make a final decision on this,” he said.

“We are working on those issues constructively with Waka Kotahi, and I’m confident we can find a compromise that will allow us to do some redesign work and go out to do more public consultation.”

The multi-million dollar project along Devon St West and South Rd on State Highway 45 included a 4km stretch of dedicated cycle lanes on both sides of the road, raised crossings and in-lane bus stops.

It was part of a plan that also included similar designs in other parts of the city, which was to be funded through Waka Kotahi’s $350 million Transport Choices programme, and attracted close to 1600 public submissions.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett said the project was an exciting opportunity.

It also led to dozens of people, including cycle advocates, school representatives, concerned business owners, transport operators and disgruntled residents fronting the council to support or oppose the plans, with much of the opposition focused on the loss of parking.

Following those submissions, Holdom got the support of council to consider other design options, including a shared pathway for cyclists and pedestrians on some parts of the route, while there could also be just one cycle lane which catered for those using it to travel both ways.

Proposed in-lane bus stops would be scrapped.

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett said he had worked behind the scenes to lobby Transport Minister David Parker to get the extension.

“There were clear completion dates when the council applied for and received the funding, but I understand the stress these deadlines have placed on the council and the community,” he said.

“The Transport Choices programme focusses on enhancing our public transport, walking, and cycling networks to provide greater transport choices for everyone. It’s an exciting opportunity for New Plymouth as we plan for the future.”

At Wednesday’s extraordinary council meeting, business owners Shane and Sharon Devlin delivered a petition with 7612 signatures opposing the removal of car parks in the city to accommodate cycle lanes.