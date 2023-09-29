Businessmen trying to make Taranaki a destination for electric vehicle owners

Taranaki-based start-up Kevee, founded by Chandra Prasad, left, and Joe Emans, has installed its first electric vehicle charger at the Novotel in New Plymouth.

A Taranaki brewer has teamed up with an old engineering colleague to make the region an electric vehicle charging destination.

Joe Emans, founder of Three Sisters Brewery, and Chandra Prasad have started Kevee, which Emans describes as ‘AirBnB for electric vehicle charging’.

“I bought an electic vehicle (EV) for the brewery and noticed a lot of issues with the charging infrastructure.

“Charging stations are few and far between in Taranaki and I heard a lot of EV owners base their holiday destinations around where charging stations are and so Taranaki is often overlooked.”

The Kevee charger system allows accomodation hosts to install EV charging systems at their site, and then, via the Kevee app hosts can charge customers to use their charger.

Emans says people have been monitising their homes via Air Bnb and cars via Uber so why not monitise electric charge, too.

“Anyone can connect to our technology and then sell energy via our app.

“People can also monitise a spare car park by setting up one of our chargers.”

Kevee has had their first charging station set up at Novotel in New Plymouth with plans for more to be installed in the region.

Emans and Prasad worked together in the Middle East and then again at Fitzroy Engineering.

When Emans left Fitzroy Engineering to start the brewery, the pair stayed in touch and would often catch up for lunch and throw business ideas around.

Prasad then had a friend from university in India who was an EV charging expert and so was able to help get the project going.

Emans said charging your vehicle wasn’t an issue when just commuting around town as you can charge at home.

However, as soon as you go out of town, you have to plan accordingly.

Emans said sometimes people would have to drive 20 minutes to the nearest charging station to get a charge.

“Ideally you want a charger at your accomodation so you wake up to a full charge.”