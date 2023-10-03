Dyslexia had school leaver fearful of bookwork - now she's on track to be an accountant

Hannah Bryan is one of 13 students from across New Zealand who is going to China on the Prime Minister’s Scholarship.

Hannah Bryan left school with Level One NCEA thinking her dyslexia would stop her ever studying at tertiary level or doing any job that required bookwork.

“Everyone else was doing sweet and I couldn’t do it. So, I was bunking quite a bit. Mum gave me an ultimatum and said you either go to school or get a job. So I left.”

But 10 years later Bryan is back at “school” and contemplating a future she never thought possible while struggling through high school with a learning disability.

The New Plymouth woman who is studying for a Diploma in Business Management at Witt Te Pūkenga and looking forward to starting a Bachelor of Accounting next year said she has finally found her “thing”.

And others think so too, with Bryan recently awarded The Prime Minister’s Scholarship meaning she will join 12 other students, including her classmate Megan Dodunski, from Stratford, on a trip to Jinhua, China at the end of the year.

“We’ll be doing an award-winning entrepreneurship and innovation course for four weeks and then for two weeks we go travelling.”

They’re there from December 10 to January 21. Then she will be back at Witt to start her degree, she said, something she still can’t quite believe.

“Even last year if you said I’m going to do accounting I would’ve said you’re crazy.”

Anytime she was in a job where she had to read and “learn” things was hard, she said.

“I was a carer for disabled people in England and there was quite a lot of learning that came with that, paperwork, and it was really scary. I kept reverting back to my school days saying ‘I can’t do this,’.”

But in hindsight all the different jobs she has had have helped her with her dyslexia, she said.

“I think leaving school was kind of a blessing because working jobs I came up with processes for my dyslexia, like how to learn with dyslexia.”

She went to Witt last year to do a Certificate in Business Administration because her partner at the time had his own business, and she wanted to help him, despite her anxiety that her dyslexia would make it impossible.

“So was bricking it a bit. I did business administration and got an A+ for every single assignment and thought wow, this is pretty out of it.”

One of her tutors encouraged her to stay and do the diploma, she said, offering her support with her dyslexia and dyscalculia, a learning disability that affects a person’s ability to do maths, that enabled her conquer the exams she had grown to fear.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own business or run a business. I work in a bar and manage the gigs that happen in town. So, I’m quite good at working in teams.”

While studying for the diploma, she had to choose whether to do the leadership and management track or accounting. Bryan chose accounting.

“Which I didn’t think I’d be any good at. I think I’m dyscalculia as well. As soon as numbers start happening they just jumble. But accounting is formulas and I’m quite good at formulas, so now I’m going to carry on and do my Bachelor’s in Accounting next year.”

She is a bit nervous about the exams, but there is support from Witt for her, she said.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind. A bit emotional as well. All my friends went to uni and I was never going to be able to do something like that. And now later on in life I am.”

Bryan would tell high school students struggling with dyslexia to have confidence and believe in themselves.

“There will be something out there that will be your thing.”