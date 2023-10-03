One person dies in State Highway 3 crash

Police are advising motorists to avoid SH3 south of Patea following a fatal crash.

One person has died following a crash involving a truck and two cars on State Highway 3 near Patea on Tuesday afternoon.

State Highway 3 south of Patea in South Taranaki was expected to be closed until at least 5.30pm following the serious crash.

Police said the three-vehicle crash occurred on SH3/Patea Rd around 1.25pm and the Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

“There are no diversions in place and motorists are asked to delay travel where possible,” police said on Tuesday.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Gerard Campbell said three ambulances, one helicopter and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the scene.

One patient in a moderate condition was taken to Hāwera Hospital by ambulance, he said.