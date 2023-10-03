State Highway 3 near Pātea closed following serious crash

Police are advising motorists to avoid SH3 south of Patea following a serious crash.

State Highway 3 south of Patea in South Taranaki is expected to be closed for a “substantial period” of time following a serious crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the three-vehicle crash occurred on SH3/Patea Rd around 1.15pm.

Initial reports indicated there are serious injuries, the police statement said, and the Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

Waka Kotahi reported the crash on its website, notifying drivers of possible road hazards on SH3 near Oreilly Rd​.

Just before 2pm, police advised motorists to avoid the area and said they expected SH3 to be closed for a “substantial period”.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Gerard Campbell said three ambulances, one helicopter and two rapid response vehicles had been sent to the scene.

One patient in a moderate condition was taken to Hāwera Hospital by ambulance, he said.