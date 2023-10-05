Political clean up needed as vandals strike across New Plymouth

New Plymouth National candidate David MacLeod roped in the besuited National MP for Waimakariri Matt Doocey to help him clean off hoardings that had been defaced by a pink spray-paint wielding vandal.

The rags and solvents were out in force across New Plymouth on Wednesday as National candidate David MacLeod and his team went about trying to clean up a spate of vandalism to their political signs.

Dozens of MacLeod’s signs were targeted across the city over the previous nights by someone with an obvious spelling deficiency.

According to the vandal, who remains at large, MacLeod and National Party leader Christopher Luxon were “lairs” (liars) who can’t be trusted with your Kiwisaver accounts.

MacLeod entrusted the help of National MP and mental health spokesperson Matt Doocey, with the pair putting in some elbow grease to clean some of the signs before heading off on a number of engagements.

“Come to New Plymouth, he said,” joked Doocey, as he tried to avoid getting any solvent on his freshly pressed suit.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Election hoardings are often targeted by vandals, though not often with pink paint.

MacLeod said he had commented earlier this week they had been lucky to not have to deal with his political signs being vandalised or tagged throughout the campaign, but he’d obviously spoken too soon.

It’s not the first time MacLeod and his signs have come in for attention since he announced he was standing for the New Plymouth seat.

Just weeks into his campaign, he was forced to take down dozens of hoardings after they breached the council’s Proposed District Plan, which prevented political signs being displayed until nine weeks before the election.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff MacLeod was forced to remove dozens of hoardings earlier in the year after his enthusiastic approach to electioneering fell foul of council rules.

MacLeod had opted not to report the vandalism to the police.

“If they get stolen we need to report it because the thieves could potentially pop them back up on election day, and we need to prove it wasn’t us who did it,” he said.

“The irony is the graffiti actually draws attention to the signs.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Labour hoardings have also been hit with a simple addition to their campaign slogan that turned its original meaning on its head.

The vandalism was not just confined to MacLeod and the National Party, though, with Labour and local MP Glen Bennett also being targeted.

For some reason, a vandal had opted to associate Bennett with former United States president Donald Trump’s 2024 election campaign, while Labour’s slogan of ‘In it for you’ had been tagged to read ‘Ruin it for you’.

The Green Party has also been the target of less witty tagging, while the ACT Party, had almost been completely unscathed.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff It is almost certain Donald Trump was not in New Plymouth to carry out this attack on Glen Bennett’s billboard.

Bennett said their signs had not been targeted as much in this campaign as in the previous, when they got “hammered” by vandalism and graffiti, particularly in rural areas.

While they generally do not report most incidents to the police, they do on a number of occasions this time because they involved serious racism and in one instance when an entire fence was spray-painted next to one of the signs.

“I’m all for people having their say, but it’s our tireless volunteers who are out putting up hoardings and cleaning off the graffiti that I feel for,” he said.

These aren’t the first attacks of the election. In August, a vehicle drove through a farm fence near Parihaka to flatten a billboard featuring Te Pati Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

At the time, she said 15 billboards in her Te Tai Hauāuru electorate had been attacked or gone missing.