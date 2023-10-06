Voting around the maunga - A mixed bag in Inglewood

Inglewood has always been a blue town, but Labour came close to snatching it in 2020 and now minor parties are gaining traction too.

Inglewood, affectionately renamed Jinglewood around the holidays, is a rural Taranaki town where ‘please remove your dirty boots’ signs appear in the majority of shop windows.

The dirty boots left at the door are a good indication of a traditionally blue town due to the farmers that surround it.

Inglewood, with a population of roughly 3600, falls under the Taranaki-King Country electorate.

National has held the seat since it was created in 1996 with MP Barbara Kuriger in it since 2014.

Her presence is felt strongly in the small town with a bright blue office on the main street sign written with her name and her photo looking over the community.

Historically, she’s got through with a comfortable lead, but in 2020, Labour Party candidate Angela Roberts was hot on her tail.

Kuriger walked away with 1139 of the town’s votes, but Roberts was just behind with 1009. But three years before, Inglewood voters gave Kuriger nearly double the votes of the Labour candidate, a situation more in line with the voting history of the electorate than the 2020 outlier.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Inglewood resident and owner of Fun Ho Toy Museum Richard Jordan hopes to see a National and ACT government this year.

This election, Inglewood resident and Fun Ho Toy Museum owner Richard Jordan thinks Kuriger is a shoo-in and hopes the rest of the country will go back to blue too after the red tide of 2020.

“I think the result will hopefully be in the right direction and turn slightly to the right,” the former New Plymouth deputy mayor said.

“Hopefully it’s a National and ACT government without the other.”

But others aren’t so sure.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brian Wafer is bored with the election season and wants politicians to just get on with it.

For New Plymouth man Brian Wafer, who was in Inglewood on Wednesday morning, this election season has been boring.

He knows it’s meant to be about policies, but entertainment was always a bonus, he says.

“Nothing has stood out. Get rid of all the bullshit and just deal with stuff instantly.

“Don’t tell us what you’re going to do, prove it, do it straight away.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jaala Goodwin, owner of Unichem Inglewood Pharmacy, is concerned about what a government change could mean for local pharmacies and their communities.

Jaala Goodwin, owner of Unichem Inglewood Pharmacy, has real concerns about some of National and ACT’s policies and how they will affect her customers.

From 1 July 2023, people no longer had to pay the standard $5 prescription charge for their medicine.

But National and ACT have both said they would reintroduce the fee.

“Since having that fee removed, access to medicine has been hugely increased,” Goodwin says.

Big retailers such as Chemist Warehouse, Bargain Chemist and Countdown Pharmacy have offered free prescriptions for a while and Goodwin says by keeping prescription fees free, it evens out the playing field.

Goodwin is also concerned that some parties are unclear about their stance on pharmacy ownership laws.

She says current New Zealand law requires pharmacies to be at least 50% owned by a pharmacist.

If that changed, it could allow big corporates to buy pharmacies, she says.

“Then the main object is to make profit, not healthcare.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Business owner Candra Thomson wants to see the class gap in New Zealand addressed.

Local cafe owner Candra Thomson wants to see change this election.

Whoever is elected has to create change as things haven’t been good for a long time, she says.

She wants to see more government support for working people.

Thomson owns cafe Lure and says a lot of her customers are farmers, and she hears they are struggling a lot.

Customers also tell her they are concerned about the cost of living and food prices.

Previously, minor parties didn't get a look in at the election in terms of votes cast in the town. However, in 2020, ACT’s star had begun to rise with 299 votes cast.

And this election, Thomson thinks the minor parties will continue to gain traction.

“A lot of people are voting for different people, not just Labour and National. They’re voting for Vision and NZ Loyal is a favourite.

“No one wants to know about the two major parties.”