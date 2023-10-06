'Devastating' house fire burns lifetime memories, wheelchair and mobility scooter

Seeing the chair she normally sat in engulfed in flames, Olivia Madgwick confesses she started “freaking out”.

The 30-year-old New Plymouth woman, whose life has already been changed by a cancer diagnosis, lost her mobility scooter, wheelchair and photo albums with all her lifetime memories in a house fire earlier this week.

Olivia has been affected by brain cancer since 2015 and is starting to recover from the tumour, with her dad, Bruce Madgwick, as her full-time caregiver.

On Tuesday, an electrical problem with a washing machine sparked a fire inside the garage of their rental unit on Whiteley St, said Bruce.

“It’s like a bomb went off,” he said on Thursday, standing on shattered glass.

The two-bedroom unit was charred by the flames that burnt “40-odd years of memorabilia”, Olivia’s walking aid and Bruce’s tools among other things.

The garage is blackened by the flames, what remains of Olivia’s mobility scooter is still inside.

It cost $6000, Bruce said, and they got it thanks to a grant a year and a half ago.

“I am very limited on what I can do,” Olivia said.

Federico Magrin/Stuff A dozen photo albums were lost in the house fire, Bruce said.

In September 2015, Olivia was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer, medulloblastoma.

Inside the rental unit, the fire got to theliving room and kitchen – a sofa that was generously donated by the community was burnt too.

Olivia was sitting on that sofa on Tuesday morning, around 11.30am, when she started smelling smoke.

She said she was waiting for her friend to pick her up to go painting in town.

Federico Magrin/Stuff Olivia’s walking aid, Bruce’s tools and “40-odd years of memorabilia” were inside the garage on Whiteley St, New Plymouth, when a washing machine started a fire.

“I could smell the smoke, so I just wanted to see, and then I opened the garage door and the chair where I usually sit was up in flames and I thought ‘holy shit’.

“I was freaking out,” she said.

She fled outside, but couldn’t open the latch of the front gate, so she started calling for help.

The neighbour next door heard her voice and came to her rescue, Olivia said.

Federico Magrin/Stuff Olivia says she was freaking out after she managed to escape the house fire on Tuesday.

Olivia immediately called her dad, screaming over the phone and telling him to come home because the shed was on fire.

Bruce said he couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

He said the washing machine was the cause of the fire and the fire investigators agreed with him.

He said most of what they have got in the past three years and a half was either ruined by the fire, water-damaged or gone forever.

Federico Magrin/Stuff The fire investigators ascertained it was a washing machine that sparked the fire in the shed, Bruce says.

He said they did not even have contents insurance as when they moved in they did not own a lot of furniture.

Now Olivia was living with her mum and Bruce was sleeping across the street at a friend’s house, but they were looking for another rental, he said.

“We both need a place”, Olivia said.

Her sister Francine has started a Givealittle page where people could donate to help them.