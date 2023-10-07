Election 2023: Luxon makes late campaign push across New Plymouth

National Party leader Christopher Luxon studiously avoided the red jelly toppings when he stopped in at YoGet with New Plymouth electorate candidate David MacLeod on Friday.

As he stood over the sparkling Huatoki Stream during a lunchtime stroll through New Plymouth on Friday, National Party leader Christopher Luxon was happy to admire the slippery eels below, albeit without wanting to get too close.

Just over a week before the general election, there was no way he was going to dip his hand in the water with a creature he didn’t trust.

It was hard not to draw a correlation between that scene and an hour earlier when Luxon stood overlooking the Tasman Sea fielding a barrage of questions from a media scrum.

Unlike the slippery eels, Luxon could not walk away from them, including the inevitable ones about the future of a coalition government with NZ First and its leader, Winston Peters, whose party surged to 6.9% in the latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll released on Friday.

“I want to be in coalition with as few moving parts as possible,” he said.

“That is what our history teaches us, that a strong two-party coalition agreement – and a government with National and Act, I think – would be in our country’s best interest.

“I said I will pick up the phone to Winston Peters, but again my preference is to have as fewer moving parts as possible.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff No visit to New Plymouth is complete without a visit to see the Huatoki Plaza eels.

In an attempt to move the subject on, Luxon volleyed by outlining his proven leadership across the corporate world, only to be drawn to the net by a question about whether he had ever sat around the board table with two directors who clearly hated each other.

Cue the previous reply, with an add-on about New Zealanders being in charge of the situation.

“There are no political parties in charge of this process,” he said, before warning voters to exercise their choice with caution.

Drawn back to the question of being able to mediate between ACT leader David Seymour and Peters, the National boss said he was confident in his people skills before using another in his arsenal to move the subject on to Labour’s tax policy, which he said was more fractured than the Ranfurly Shield.

But it was his party’s own tax policy that then drew attention, and an apology if he had misled any voters on the “average” return those in the “stretched middle” were likely to receive.

From now on, or for the next seven days at least, National will be reminding us that they will get “up to” $250 extra a fortnight.

Port investment promise

Luxon’s morning in New Plymouth was not all taken up with fending off media barbs, though, as he also outlined National’s plan to fast-track investment in offshore wind farms.

He confirmed there would be extra investment in Port Taranaki to help with proposed development of those farms, while the South Taranaki Bight remained the preferred site for the first major project.

The fast-track policy drew a sharp response from Labour’s energy and resources spokesperson, Megan Woods, who said Labour had been working closely with developers, investors, local councils and iwi on a regulatory framework to be in place by the end of 2024.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Luxon’s visit to the Jean Sandel Retirement Village was well attended, though it did coincide with a screening of the All Blacks’ World Cup match against Uruguay.

“These are long-term billion-dollar investments, and we want to develop a regulatory regime that stands the test of time, not one that’s going to get caught up in the courts for years and years,” she said in a statement.

Woods also pointed out that offshore wind developers had already said supply chain issues meant it was unlikely there would be construction by the end of this decade.

“National is naïve and out of touch if they think it’ll happen overnight,” she said.

Earlier, Luxon flew into New Plymouth Airport where he had an unplanned embrace with Tē Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who he invited to jump on his bus.

It was an invitation declined, but not by the Taranaki Daily News, which found no plush leather seats or in-house entertainment on what appeared to be a decommissioned InterCity bus.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff He flew into New Plymouth, but Luxon then used National’s big blue campaign bus to get around.

Nevertheless, there were packets of Smarties offered onboard as the blue bus made its way to the Jean Sandel Retirement Village​, where Luxon found a mostly attentive audience, although some were distracted by the sight of Beauden Barrett making a 79th break in the All Blacks Rugby World Cup match on a nearby screen.

The blue bus rolled on from there to the centre of town, where Luxon and National’s New Plymouth electorate candidate, David MacLeod​, made their way to YoGet and each loaded up a cardboard bowl of sugar-filled fun.

It was mostly for show, though. As soon as they left, they gave the treats away to the following media without a thought to the slippery eels.