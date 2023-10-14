Life story: Lynn Gilbert-Smith's half century of dance in Taranaki comes to an end

Lynn Gilbert-Smith taught dancing in Taranaki for more than 50 years.

Lyn Gilbert-Smith, who taught thousands of Taranaki youngsters how to dance, has died.

Gilbert-Smith, who was awarded the QSM in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours for services to dance education, was 68.

She was very open, very friendly, very adaptable, former dance teacher and choreographer Claire Patten QSM said.

“She was a lovely girl. She was a most amazing teacher, very strict, very strong, but amazing. Everything had to be perfect, she was so organised.”

Gilbert-Smith was 12 years old when Patten, 85, first met her.

“She came to me to learn dance. She had already been learning, but I took her over. She was teaching for me for a while. I’d pick her up from high school and we’d go out to Inglewood and she would help me teach.”

Then Gilbert-Smith decided to open a school of her own, the Lynn Gilbert Dance Studio, when she was 16.

She went to a little church hall in Fitzroy with her "tiny little reel-to-reel tape recorder" and started teaching about 12 students, she told the Taranaki Daily News in 2020.

She had a lot of second generation dancers, she said. “They're just so much like their mothers.”

It was the “love and the passion” for dance that kept her going back, year after year, Gilbert-Smith said at the time.

In 2020, LGS Dance had 280 students.

Gilbert-Smith also took over Patten’s school of dance when she retired in 2016, Patten said.

“She came into my premises. She had all my students and her students together. It was great.”

As far as dance goes, community wise Gilbert-Smith was into everything, Patten said. She had a cheerleading squad, she did cabaret work.

In 1987, she established the Gilbert-Smith Trust with the goal of raising funds to assist dance students to progress their skills and achieve their goals.

Gilbert-Smith was also a committee member of the New Plymouth Competitions Society for more than 30 years, an examiner and adjudicator for national competitions and examinations, and a choreographer for the New Plymouth Operatic Society.

Patten and Gilbert-Smith choreographed the New Zealand junior ballet syllabus together and travelled around the country together as examiners.

Gilbert-Smith hated lifts, so they always went up the stairs, Patten said.

“To me, she was part of my family because we did so much together. She never had any children, but she said her pupils were all her children. She was delightful to work with.

“She’ll be missed.”