Jelly the kunekune - A Taranaki town's much-loved pig and his coffee shop home

Candra Thomson and Celeen Carter with Jelly the pig who lives at their Inglewood cafe, Lure.

Lounging in the sun behind an Inglewood cafe is Jelly, the kunekune pig.

He’s a big drawcard for Lure, an Inglewood cafe run by Celeen Carter and Candra Thomson, and gets visited by everyone.

“He doesn’t really belong to me, he’s Inglewood's pig,” Carter said.

He’s clearly loved by the two who chat to him like you would a pet cat or dog, talking in a high-pitched voice to try and entice him over to have his photo taken.

Eventually, he gives in and rouses from his sleep to plod towards the camera.

Thomson started the coffee business from a caravan in Inglewood, 18km south of New Plymouth, and met Carter when she was looking to employ someone.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jelly the kunekune is a big drawcard for the business with the community visiting him often.

They moved into their current building, which is more than 100 years old, two-and-a-half years ago.

Now they do more than just coffee, selling vintage clothing, vegan and gluten-free treats, artwork, and flowers.

Or coffee, treats, and eats, as they put it.

“It’s a bit of an all sorts,” Thomson said.

Jelly sits in a large garden behind the cafe which grows flowers, vegetables, and fruit trees.

He often gets visitors from local play centres and groups in the community come especially to see him.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Whatever flowers don't sell from the garden are dried and turned into art.

Carter designed the garden specifically to suit the pig.

Using the flowers they grow, she offers pick your own flowers and build your own bouquet workshops.

Anything she doesn't sell gets dried, and she makes art with it in her studio, which sits next door and is freshly renovated.

The pair say the response from the community has been amazing, and they hope to keep expanding their offerings.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Their back garden was designed around Jelly.

“We’ve had bands play, and we thought it'd be cool in summer to put a movie projector up outside,” Thomson said.

“We want to see the property utilised by the community, too. A space of activity,” Carter added.