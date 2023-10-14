Taranaki's fringe garden festival - real gardens for real people for just $2

Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival organiser Anne Clough says the festival is about real gardens for real people.

A lot has changed with Taranaki’s Fringe Garden Festival since it started 19 years ago but one thing remains the same – it’s still only $2 to visit a garden.

And garden owners this year voted to pay more for their subscription to the charitable trust that runs the festival, rather than put the entry up, organiser Anne Clough said.

“Members are adamant they’re opening their gardens for the love of gardening. And it needs to stay at $2, because the elder generation are on a fixed income and it makes it affordable for them.”

The festival, which opens on October 27, is going strong and has found its niche on the edges of the region’s more famous Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival.

The fringe festival started in 2004 as an offshoot of what was then the Taranaki Rhododendron Festival.

“When TAFT came in and took over, rules started, and these gardeners were the ones that had the achievable practical gardens that didn’t meet the exact standards that were required. So they started the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival,” Clough said.

The first fringe had 16 gardens and this year there are 43 fringe gardens and seven places of interest that have a garden focus.

“Now it has its own ethos ‘real gardens for real people’, which is what these gardens are,” Clough said.

“No set perimeters for them. They do what they love and their design in their garden.”

Last year, 36,900 people visited fringe gardens and they brought in about $2.6 million to the Taranaki economy, she said.

The big number, 45,100 visitors, came in 2020 when Covid stopped people travelling overseas.

“We have, in recent years, gone back to our original focus of gardens. At one stage we did have up to 70 gardens and places of interest.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Clough’s Oakura garden isn’t in the fringe festival, but she has taken a lot of inspiration from the gardens she visits every year.

The vintage machinery came to a natural end and many of the other places of interest are a good fit for the Taranaki Arts Trail, which is on at the same time.

Another change is the demographic visiting the gardens, she said.

“We’ve attracted a younger crowd. And more people who are interested in small town gardens. And more visitors are arriving on bicycles in New Plymouth. It’s interesting how it’s evolved.”

The fringe festival has a route planner on its website.

“So you can plan what gardens you want to see, how to drive from A to B to C and what to see along the way.”

This year was looking good, with a lot of communication from bus companies coming down from north of Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato, Nelson and Christchurch.

One garden Clough recommends visiting is Jims​ Wayside Acre in Brixton.

Owner Jim Rumbal began working for nursery Duncan and Davies in 1961, aged 16, and has been involved with plant propagation and breeding ever since.

“It’s a fantastic garden to visit and his knowledge of plants... people will love going to talk to him.”