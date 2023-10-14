I want to be the mum who does fun stuff with my kids – that's why I started skateboarding

Reporter Stephanie Ockhuysen took a skateboarding class after being inspired by Katarina Rajh of Girls Up To Skate Taranaki.

At 32 years old, I didn’t expect to be jumping on a skateboard for the first time.

I’ve never had great balance and don’t have the best track record with any kind of wheels, but after meeting Katarina Rajh (Kat) last month, I was inspired to give it a go.

Kat runs Girls Up To Skate Taranaki (GUTS), and gives skating lessons to girls aged 6 and up.

Despite avoiding skateboards my entire life, I’d always been drawn towards skating culture. And listening to her passion for the sport made me want to actually get on a board.

The classes sounded super welcoming and not at all intimidating, like skate parks can feel.

She talked about taking things slowly and literally holding your hand along the way.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Katarina Rajh teaches girls aged 6 and up how to skate.

I emailed immediately after meeting her to sign up. However, there was a problem. Classes didn't start for another three weeks, and as the first class loomed, I’m not going to lie – I contemplated pulling out.

I have a history of approaching new experiences like this. I get excited, maybe too excited, and sign up for something.

Then the closer it gets, my hands get sweaty and I regret everything.

In my own defence, this impulse decision-making has led me to some pretty cool stuff, too. Skydiving, tattoos, piercings, moving to New York – all decisions made on a whim – but I’m so glad I did them all.

When I turned up for my lesson, the class of young girls before me was just finishing up.

Katarina Rajh/Stuff By the end of the lesson, I could jump on and off the board by myself.

The four of them took turns dropping into the bowl, going side to side, and trying new tricks.

They were amazing. Some had tumbles and some shed tears, but the others rallied around to support them to keep going.

Just another inspiration that showed me I could do it, too.

As I hopped inside the bowl at Escape Coffee, Kat asked if I’d ever stood on a board. I’d stood on one, sure, but hadn’t got much further than that.

We needed to find my dominant foot.

Once we’d figured that out, it was time to start with jumps.

My heart dropped – I thought I’d signed up for the beginner’s class.

Katarina Rajh/Stuff Kat was such a great teacher and taught me things I'd never be able to master by just going to the skate park by myself.

The jumps, though, were about learning your footing on a board, a vital part of learning to skate.

Kat held my hands as I jumped with both my feet and landed on the board.

We then continued to jump on and off again, forwards and backwards, and eventually I gained the confidence to do it all by myself, as my 2-year-old son would say.

Next, Kat taught me how to flip the deck with my feet and jump on it. It seemed like a big step up, but again, with her holding my hands, I did it.

For each move, she talked me through how my body needed to be positioned and why.

She was such a great teacher and taught me things I'd never be able to master by just going to the skate park.

By the end of the lesson, we’d mastered jumping on and off, flipping the board, pushing, turning, and how to get off the board correctly.

It was surprisingly sweaty work. But as Kat reminded me, it’s fitness.

I definitely wasn’t a natural on the board. I moved my hips constantly to try to get the board to move, which Kat told me was a common beginner’s mistake.

And my hesitation meant I tended to lean back rather than forward.

If you’re going to fall, which I was, this means you fall backwards – rather than falling forward and being able to support yourself.

She told me skateboarding is actually about up and down, not side to side, and the lower you bend, the harder it is to fall.

Every time I fell down, though, Kat was there to check I was OK, even when I pulled her down with me.

A big part of my wanting to give skating a go was my 2-year-old son.

Stephanie Ockhuysen/Stuff My biggest inspiration was my 2-year-old son who is big on skateboarding. He uses his toys as his board to push himself around the house.

Skateboarding is his thing at the moment, despite not having his own board. (Don't worry, I’ve put in a word with Santa.)

He saw my husband playing Tony Hawk’s​ Pro Skater on PlayStation and has been obsessed ever since.

He’s got his skateboard shoes (Vans) and I’ll regularly find him using his trucks as a board and pushing himself around the house.

I want to be on that skating journey with him, to be the mum who can do those cool physical things with my kids rather than let their dad take care of all that stuff.

I want to show my kids you can put yourself out there and give anything a go. So, I’m proud of myself for getting on that board, and grateful to Kat for helping me do that.