Tui Ora's Womad sponsorship will bring Māori medicine to more festival-goers, health provider says

Tui Ora has long sponsored Womad, but this year the health provider increased its support to partner level.

A Māori health provider’s decision to increase its sponsorship of Taranaki’s high-priced Womad music festival is part of a plan to share the Māori perspective on health with the wider community.

Tui Ora, the New Plymouth-based kaupapa Māori health and social services provider, has long been a sponsor of the popular three-day festival.

This year it upped that support to partnership level, a move that raised eyebrows given that many areas within the nation’s health system have been crying out for more funding.

It has not been revealed how much money the deal involves, but Tui Ora chief executive Alana Ruakere​ said the organisation was funded by the health system, the Ministry of Social Development and the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.

“And the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency funds us for whānau outcomes. It’s quite a different model. We have quite a number of different funding sources we work through, and when you put it all together you can offer whānau something different than they’re used to,” she said.

Being an event partner meant Tui Ora could increase its involvement and receive a number of complimentary tickets, Ruakere said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tui Ora chief executive Alana Ruakere says people are fascinated by the holistic approach to Māori health, and there was a queue forming outside Tui Ora’s tent at Womad last year.

“We have a public health team who do a lot of promotion in the community around health and wellbeing, and early prevention – everything from cervical screening to stopping smoking.

“And that health team has had a presence at Womad for a number of years. They talk with people about wellbeing and a more holistic hauora.”

Tickets to the Womad festival can be bought per day, or as a three-day package. A three-day adult pass costs $395, while an adult day pass for Saturday, the most popular day of the event, is $268.

In the past, Tui Ora’s involvement has included manaaki (hospitality) lounges and a team of “kaitiaki angels” who keep an eye on the festival’s younger crowd.

Last year Tui Ora had a tent at the festival and gave people opportunities to try out rongoā – traditional Māori medicine – such as a kawakawa spray.

“We did some historical walks looking at flora and fauna around the site, talking about history [and] the uses of medicinal plants.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ngapera Hohaia runs the Mākona coffee cart at Tui Ora and will be selling coffee to campers at the racecourse during Womad.

People were fascinated, Ruakere said. “People loved it. They were queuing up.

“It’s the opportunity to talk about: What is holistic health? What is wellbeing in terms of mental, physical, spiritual – what is that fuller picture of health? And what does that Māori perspective of wellbeing bring to people?”

The plan was to “elevate that”, she said. “We should have a larger presence there next year.”

A unique thing about the New Zealand Womad event compared with ones in the United Kingdom and Adelaide, South Australia, was the Te Paepae stand, which is dedicated to cultural representation of the area, Ruakere said.

“I think the intention of Te Paepae was to showcase indigenous culture. We try to bring Taranaki tikanga to that space.”

Tui Ora is giving the free tickets to two groups who access Tui Ora’s services: people experiencing mental health issues; and kaumātua, members of the older community, who would love that experience.

“And it’s not just some free tickets. It’s: ‘Do you need a ride? We can take your whānau there and we can bring you home.’ It’s not a one-off. It’s part of the programme of work that we do with the different whānau groups.

“And we’ll be evaluating the outcomes as part of their broader journey with us. We’re a large organisation. I see it as a very natural alignment.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Mākona cart is stationed at Tui Ora but is open to anyone who wants to buy a good coffee.

It's the same holistic approach that has seen the health provider establish the Mākona coffee cart on its premises on Maratahu St, Westown. It’s not obviously health related, but it is providing opportunities to people who have never had access to those opportunities.

Mākona means quenched or satisfied, and the coffee cart is open to anyone who wants to drop by and buy a coffee.

Tui Ora teamed up with coffee roasters Proof & Stock for the venture, which provides training for young Māori people aged 18 to 25 who are not employed or in education.

Proof & Stock provides the coffee beans, cups and startup mentoring, and it offers places for Mākona staff on its Taiohi barista training course.

The business identifies and trains the cadets, who then run the coffee cart.

The Mākona coffee cart will be at the racecourse campsite during Womad for any festival-goers who want to buy a morning coffee, Ruakere said.

“Apparently, coffee is a big thing when you wake up on the racecourse.”