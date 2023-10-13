Police name man found dead on High St in Hāwera

Roger Budd’s body was found at a property on the main street of Hāwera.

Police have named the man found dead on the main street of Hāwera last week as the investigation into his death continues.

The body of Roger Budd, 51, of Manaia, was found on a property on High St early just after 6am on October 5.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said police were still waiting on a toxicology report following Budd’s post-mortem last week.

While Budd’s death remains suspicious, police have not upgraded the case to a homicide investigation.

Matuku said police were working with his family and the Coroner and were not seeking anyone further at this point.

“We know Roger was in the down town Hāwera area the night prior (to his death) and he wandered back towards King Edward Park to where he was found,” Matuku said.

“We are looking for a black iphone that is likely to be in a wooden case with a Māori carving on it and his family would really like to get that phone back.

“We think he might have dropped it and the family would really appreciate it if someone did have it or had found it if they could drop it into the Hāwera police station because there would be personal things on there.”

Police were also looking for a backpack, which was potentially blue and black coloured, which belonged to Budd and was missing.

Detective Sergeant Nicky Spicer said if someone was in possession of the backpack they could also hand it in with no questions asked.