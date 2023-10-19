Sun set to shine on Taranaki Open golfers as Hendry tees off

Golfer Michael Hendry is in Taranaki this week in search of a record-extending 10th Charles Tour title.

A rare four straight days of sunshine looks set to shine down on golfers competing in the Taranaki Open this week.

Early morning fog and drizzle made way for improving conditions by the time 70-odd teams teed off in the pro-am on Wednesday morning at the Ngāmotu course, on the eve of the TSB Taranaki Open, which is the final leg in the nationwide Charles Tour.

A total of 88 players will make up the field, including Charles Tour Order of Merit leader Josh Geary​ and Taranaki Open defending champion Michael Hendry​.

Hendry, who also has a 2017 New Zealand Open title to his name, claimed an emotional victory at the Clearwater Open on his birthday last week, just months after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

The 44-year-old Auckland-based player became the most successful in the history of the Charles Tour by capturing his ninth title. He will be favoured, along with Geary Mark Brown, a previous winner.

Taranaki’s Sam Jones, who is second in the Order of Merit, will not feature as he competes in the New Zealand men’s Eisenhower team at the World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi alongside Kazuma Kobori​ and Jayden Ford​.

LISA BURD/Stuff Hendry will defend his Taranaki Open title at the Ngāmotu course over the next four days.

Hendry will tee off alongside Taranaki players Ethan Jones and Jack van Prehn​ at 11.45am on Thursday.

In a new initiative from Golf New Zealand, the leading 24 players will qualify automatically for the 54-hole Charles Tour Race to Tieke at the Waikato course in January. A season-ending tournament, it features prizemoney of $100,000.

New Plymouth Golf Club general manager Neville Maindonald​ said an increased number of young amateur players had led to a marked jump in the number of entries for the Taranaki Open.

“In our club, we’ve got so many young players who are playing off scratch handicaps who want to get that tournament experience,” he said.