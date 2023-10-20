Pumped Yarrow Stadium a key to victory, says former title winning captain

The only Taranaki rugby captain to lift the top flight National Provincial Championship trophy believes a high energy Yarrow Stadium could be the key to winning Saturday’s final.

James Marshall does not have to scratch too deep amongst his favourite rugby memories to recall the night in 2014 when Taranaki triumphed over Tasman to finally win its first major title.

“I’ve got such special memories of that game,” he said from his Christchurch base, where he works as an assistant coach for the Crusaders.

“I still think it’s one of my favourite games ... if not the best game I have played and not for individual performance, but just for the whole occasion. With a sold-out old Yarrow Stadium, it was just incredible how that crowd was.”

Taranaki gets the opportunity to host just its second NPC final when they meet Hawke’s Bay on Saturday afternoon. With the East Stand still under construction, there won’t be 21,000 fans packing Yarrow Stadium like there was in 2014, but ticket sales are tracking towards a sell-out of 13,000.

Taranaki Rugby commercial manager Jimmy Fastier said tickets for the Noel and Melva Yarrow stand sold out just hours after going on sale on Monday, while close to 10,000 tickets had been snapped up by Thursday morning.

Although there was a temptation to lift prices for the final, Taranaki Rugby had kept them the same as the previous matches all season with general admission tickets available for $15 for adults and $5 for children.

Marshall knew exactly how a lot of the players would be feeling leading up to the match and hoped the crowd could replicate the atmosphere of the 2014 final.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Former Taranaki star Seta Tamanivalu was one of many players who were raised on to the shoulders of fans after the 2014 triumph.

“I remember just going to the supermarket and everyone would be wishing you good luck and all the best, the whole community was behind you, and you just felt it, especially when we were walking to the stadium because there was such a buzz,” he said.

“Running out, the national anthem, and looking around the stadium and the unity you got from the fans, it gave me way too much energy, I almost couldn’t handle it.”

Taranaki fans would seriously outnumber their Hawke’s Bay counterparts on Saturday, although there would be a presence of black and white jerseys in the crowd after a plane was chartered to bring supporters over.

That opportunity was snapped up quicker than it took to come up with a legitimate story about how the Ranfurly Shield was broken.

Marshall welcomed the fact the final would be contested by two sides outside the main centres, as was the case in 2014.

“I think the teams who don’t have a Super Rugby franchise in their region, that is their main rugby for the season, so they’re going to be into it more,” he said.

“I didn’t realise it was Hawke’s Bay’s first opportunity to win it, so it’s going to make it a massive occasion for them.”

Not that Marshall had any doubts who he wanted to win.

“I always thought [Taranaki] would be there or thereabouts come finals time and I just love the way they’ve played all season,” he said.