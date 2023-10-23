Taranaki delivers perfect NPC final for fans

Taranaki wing Kini Naholo jumps onto the shoulders of his team-mates after their 22-19 win over Hawke’s Bay at Yarrow Stadium.

At the end of 80 enthralling, tension-filled minutes, a security rope was never going to stop hundreds of fans piling over the fences at Yarrow Stadium to share Taranaki’s National Provincial Championship victory with their players.

Despite repeated pleas to remain in the stands and the terraces, emotion simply took over as Taranaki pipped Hawke’s Bay 22-19 to win just their second top-flight national rugby title.

And the players loved it.

Hoisted onto the shoulders of those who had cheered, clapped and urged them to perform under the searing sun, the players embraced the moments of madness that followed such a pulsating contest.

In a dramatic ending, which mirrored Taranaki’s 2011 Ranfurly Shield triumph over Southland in Invercargill, the match came down to one final scrum with Hawke’s Bay needing to find points to win.

Against the feed, Taranaki forced them to concede a penalty and the match was won.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Taranaki flanker Tom Florence is lifted on the shoulders of supporters following the final whistle.

The man who filled the tighthead side of that Taranaki scrum was the very man who had done the job 12 years earlier when his side lifted the Log o’ Wood – Michael Bent.

He’d jokingly said at training on Thursday he would dream of having the same scenario in the 80th minute on such an important occasion.

His dream came true.

“How about that,” he said, moments after the side had been presented the NPC trophy and sung their team song as confetti continued to fall off their shoulders.

“I wouldn’t have had it any other way, and I think the prize is even slightly better this time,” he added.

“I’m very proud to be a part of this team, and it’s just unbelievable, the crowd were just incredible.”

Bent’s words were echoed by veteran Taranaki coach Neil Barnes who described the victory and the final as the perfect illustration of just how good provincial rugby could be, while urging New Zealand Rugby’s marketing department to get off “their backsides” and actually market the competition to fulfil its potential.

Moments after coming down from the coaches box to share the celebrations, Barnes felt humbled by what he had seen his players deliver.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Replacement lock Heiden Bedwell-Curtis reacts after the final whistle.

“It’s a helluva challenge that could have gone either way, but it’s our day today,” he said.

“But how good is this? The energy we got from our people today, it was just unreal because it was brutal out there for the players.”

The ferocity of the match was clearly evident on the faces of those players, as many were battered, bruised and bloodied by the conclusion.

That included Pita Gus Sowakula who ended his time with Taranaki in the perfect fashion before he headed to France to take up a contract with ASM Clermont Auvergne.

“It was tough out there against a really good Hawke’s Bay side,” he said.

“The crowd were the ones who kept us going, and we did it for them.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The terraces at Yarrow Stadium were awash with amber and black.

One man following in his father’s footsteps by winning the title was assistant coach Brad Cooper, who emulated dad Colin’s feat after he had led Taranaki to its only other title in 2014.

He “100%” understood what his father had gone through back then.

“The second half felt like it went on for 100 minutes,” he said.