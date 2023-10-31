Taranaki blues band making waves with debut album on the way

The Mons Whaler, including Hemi Coates, Phil Hoskin and Courtnay Low, has a new album coming out soon and have upcoming gigs to showcase their blues-style music.

A Taranaki four-piece made up of two teachers, a trained paramedic, and a health and safety officer, is hoping to make it big.

The Mons Whaler features Hemi Coates, Phil Hoskin, Courtnay Low, and Andre Peri coining themselves as an alternative swampy blues band.

They formed a little more than a year ago and are going all in to get recognised on a national level.

“We still got to work, this doesn’t pay our bills yet,” bass player Hoskin said.

The band released their debut EP, and music video by local company Fused, at the end of September and have played two sold out shows in Taranaki to support it.

The video for the EP title track Won’t Let You Go has had more than 10,000 views on YouTube.

They’ve already recorded their debut album too.

“We did 10 tracks in eight days,” guitar player Low said.

“Andre is a demon on the drums, you’ll start playing, and he already knows where it’s going and then Phil’s in there on bass finding the pockets, and then I let it simmer for a bit and then throw in a little bit here and there.

Andy Jackson/Supplied The band is a four piece with drummer Andre Peri who works offshore as an oil and gas health and safety officer.

“Before Courtnay, we were like a chocolate cake but not quite right, and then Courtnay came along, and she was the icing, and you can’t have a cake without the icing,” Hoskin added.

No one is entirely sure about the origin of the band's name, as there are a couple of different stories floating around.

One story is the name came from a dream where a whaler was hunting for monsters instead of whales.

Another version is that it came from a friend going spear fishing and a bronze whaler came along and smashed their catch.

Either way, the name has stuck.

Outside the band, the members have varied day jobs.

Coates is a business and digital media teacher at New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Hoskin teaches kapa haka and is a part-time tattoo artist, Low is a trained paramedic and certified painter, and Peri works offshore as a health and safety officer.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The band released their debut EP, and music video by local company Fused, at the end of September and have played two sold out shows in Taranaki to support it.

Peri works month on, month off so they plan their jam sessions and gigs around that, which they all say works well.

They’d all played music on the side of their jobs, either doing covers or their own original music.

Coming together, they all just clicked.

“We’re trying to make as much noise as possible and keen to play as many big gigs as we can,” Coates said.