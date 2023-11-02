How a tiny Taranaki town came to have the country's most sophisticated AI-assisted laundromat

Inglewood might be a small town in Taranaki but it is doing big things with laundry.

To get to the country’s most automated laundromat requires a five-step instruction document.

Following the instructions feels like being taken on a treasure hunt.

Drive 1km south and turn left, travel 100m and then turn right, travel 220m between the fence and a building and turn right, park in the car park and walk halfway up the alleyway to door six.

The prize if you make it to the end correctly is La Nuova in Inglewood, Taranaki.

“It’s Inglewood’s best kept secret,” managing director Brad Craig said.

Walking in feels like stepping into the future rather than a regional laundromat.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brad Craig, managing director of La Nuova Laundromat, says the AI-assisted facility is Inglewood’s best kept secret.

Bags of washing hang high above your head, moving around on rails to where they need to go next, and when they get there, automatically dropping loads of colours and whites into washers and dryers.

T-shirts and overalls on hangers, which cost $100 each, travel and weave their way around the factory into their designated section.

Workers feed sheets and towels into machines which then iron and fold them as if by magic.

Much of the magic is thanks to a $5 million revamp that has significantly increased the level of automation at the facility.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Shirts are hung on hangers and then they travel to their designated destination.

An automatic sorting machine that separates garments from each other and, using artificial intelligence, can find anything that’s been left in pockets, cost $2 million alone, and is the only one in the country.

Craig went on a trip to Denmark six years ago when the machine was in development and immediately realised the potential.

“It’s all about making things easier,” he said.

“We’ve made no redundancies through this automation, we’ve just taken out the jobs people don’t like.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Bags of dirty washing hang overhead and automatically drop into the huge industrial washer when ready.

La Nuova employ around 80 people from New Plymouth through to Whanganui, with 55 of those in Inglewood.

They take care of commercial products such as towels, sheets, uniforms from the likes of hotels, rest homes, hospitals, food production workers, and mechanics.

They have about 300,000 pieces in stock, and it works out to be 50 tonnes of laundry a week.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Each of the specialised clothes hangers cost $100.

Around Americana and Womad that increases to 65 – 70 tonnes as the pressure comes on the hospitality industry.

“Americana is our biggest time of year as people who go to it tend to stay in hotels rather than Airbnbs or camping.”

The wedding season was also busy, Craig said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The business employs 80 people and hasn’t had any redundancies through the automation upgrade.

But often it’s the machines doing the heavy lifting. The towel folding machine, for example, requires employees to place a towel on a conveyor belt. From there the towel is sucked into a chute, folded and dropped onto a pile. It can handle between 700 and 800 towels an hour, or about 30,000 a week.

The facility is able to automatically manage the thousands of garments it washes every day thanks to microchips. Every garment, sheet, towel, rag, has one sewn into the seam that tracks it through the system and records when it’s in stock and when it goes out.

After 50 washes, an item is downgraded from five stars to three stars.

After another 50 washes, it goes from three stars to one star.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The laundromat is very hidden in Inglewood, Taranaki.

Then the item gets cut up and sold as rags to mechanics.

The revamp has only been up and running for three months.

If one of the machines breaks down there are two engineers employed to fix it.

Diagnosing a problem can also be done online, so engineers from around the world can log on and look at the issue too, if needed.

Though there are some jobs where all the technology, automation and online help in the world still can’t get around.

“When one machine broke, though, and we had to replace it, because they’re so big, the roof had to be removed, and the machine was craned out,” Craig said.